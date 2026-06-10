Fabrizio Romano says Man City ‘actively working hard’ to stop Liverpool transfer for ‘creative midfielder’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are ‘keen’ on bringing Xavier Parker to Anfield, with the transfer guru also revealing Manchester City’s stance on the young midfielder, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), suffer a blow in their pursuit of a German gem.

It emerged on Tuesday that Liverpool are planning a raid on Man City for youngster Parker.

According to journalist Lewis Bower, a move to Liverpool for the 16-year-old midfielder is “possible”.

Bower wrote on X at 2:54pm on June 9: “Liverpool are admirers of Manchester City and England U16 midfielder Xavier Parker and have been monitoring his situation.

“Lead to believe a move is possible and could happen.”

The attacking midfielder has been on the books of Man City since 2024 following his departure from West Ham United’s academy.

Man City’s official website has described the teenager as ‘a creative midfielder’.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Parker, while revealing that Man City are trying their best to stop the teenager from leaving.

Romano posted on X at 11:17am on June 10: “Manchester City are actively working hard to reach an agreement with Xavier Parker camp over new deal.

“Several clubs appreciate Xavier with Liverpool keen but no decision made yet.

“Man City trying to keep him as they see Parler as elite talent.”

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Liverpool miss out on Kennet Eichhorn

While Liverpool still have hope of sealing a deal for Parker, the Premier League club have missed out on the signing of Kennet Eichhorn.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have been keen on Eichhorn for a while and have been doing background work to convince him to move to Anfield.

The 16-year-old defensive midfielder is at Hertha Berlin at the moment and is considered as one of the best young talents in Europe.

Liverpool, though, would be unable to bring Eichhorn to Anfield right now and would have to wait until he turns 18.

However, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that a move to Liverpool is off for the time being.

Eichhorn is on his way to Bayer Leverkusen and will sign a contract until 2031.

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