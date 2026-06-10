REAL REASONS Barcelona ripped up Rashford deal revealed, with Man Utd to receive BETTER OFFER

Why Barcelona have decided NOT to activate their option to buy Marcus Rashford outright has been revealed, and with that avenue closed, Manchester United are primed to receive an even better offer, according to reports.

News broke on Wednesday morning of Barcelona electing to ignore their option to sign Rashford to a permanent deal. Personal terms on a three-year deal on significantly reduced wages were pre-agreed, but the move has now been resigned to the scrapheap.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the option will be ignored when posting on X, writing: ‘Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days.

‘Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal. Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors.’

But while Romano was quick on the draw, the outlet who first broke this news was Marca.

What’s more, the Spanish publication offered insight into precisely why Barcelona have taken this course of action.

Why Barcelona rejected Marcus Rashford

Two primary reasons were cited, and they both relate to Anthony Gordon who has already arrived from Newcastle.

Marca stated: ‘Firstly, Gordon’s defensive work impressed [Hansi] Flick, who considers high pressing essential. This was Rashford’s weakest point.

‘Age was also important, as Rashford turns 29 next October and is three and a half years older than his compatriot.’

Putting it bluntly, Barcelona believed Gordon was a worthier and more sensible signing to make than Rashford.

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That sentiment has been echoed by trusted reporter, Matteo Morreto, who claimed Rashford is no longer a priority for the Catalonians.

He, like Romano, was keen to stress a move to the Camp Nou could be rekindled later in the window, though that obviously relies on Rashford still being available to buy months from now.

Morreto wrote on X: ‘Barcelona will not execute the purchase option for Marcus Rashford.

‘The footballer, therefore, now returns to the discipline of Manchester United.

‘Barcelona has made it clear that Rashford is not a priority for them: now their efforts are focused on signing a top-level striker.

‘The Blaugrana club does not completely rule out the possibility of going back for the Englishman under different conditions and if other circumstances arise in the market, but other possible offers that Rashford receives will also have to be considered.’

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Bayern Munich to table superior offer?

The last part of Morreto’s update is important to highlight, with both Christian Falk and The Sun claiming Bayern Munich are prepared to pay Man Utd €40m / £34.5m for Rashford.

That is £8.5m MORE than the value of the clause Barcelona could have activated, meaning a sale to the Bavarians is far more lucrative for the Red Devils.

And with Barcelona indirectly indicating they don’t rate Rashford all that highly, he may now be more receptive to negotiating with other teams such as Bayern.

The Bundesliga champions are desperate to sign a new left winger to compete with Luis Diaz and have already failed to capture Gordon and Rio Ngumoha this summer. Rashford could be their saviour.