Sheffield Wednesday are set to fend off interest in midfield star Barry Bannan by agreeing a new long-term deal with the player, we can reveal.

The Scotland international has become a firm fans’ favourite at Hillsborough since joining the club from Crystal Palace in 2015.

Bannan has gone on to make over 100 first-team appearances for the Owls, but he has been attracting from some Championship rivals.

However, we can reveal that the 28-year-old – who has 12-months left on his current deal – is close to agreeing new terms to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

Wednesday have made an inconsistent start to the new season and currently sit 14th in the Championship, while they also suffered a second-round defeat to Wolves in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.