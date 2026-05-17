A long-term Tottenham target is said to be ‘edging closer’ to the exit from a French club, with the side ‘prepared’ to sell the winger during the summer.

Spurs will need to recruit some quality over the summer to finally begin to climb back up the Premier League, providing they’re still in it next season. Last campaign, they came 17th, and that’s where they sit this season with two games to go.

The attack is an area Tottenham evidently want to recruit in, having been turned away as they pursued Maghnes Akliouche in January.

But the long-term target remains on the radar, per Football Insider, who state that the Monaco winger is ‘edging closer’ to the exit from the French club.

Despite being turned away previously, Spurs could be in a better position now, with the Ligue 1 side ‘prepared to sell’ Akliouche and raise funds from that transfer.

Tottenham are not alone in their interest, though, with insider Pete O’Rourke stating: “Maghnes Akliouche is obviously a player who’s been on their radar for a long time.

“Tottenham will be keeping tabs on him and they are looking to be kept informed on his future. Monaco are well aware of the growing interest in him and probably would sell at the right price.

“For Tottenham, I’m sure they’ll be looking to be in that race for him. But I think it’ll be difficult for them just due to that lack of European football and because of the probably rival interest from other clubs.”

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Tottenham have a confirmed Akliouche rival

A number of other sides have been linked with Akliouche in recent months, but sources have confirmed one to TEAMtalk: Aston Villa.

In late April, sources states Villa are preparing to significantly invest in their squad – which will next season return to the Champions League – and the Monaco winger is one of the men they’re keen on adding to the mix.

While he’s a serious target for the club, he’s also got a lot of other sides after him.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are all in the mix, too, so the race for the French international – who has six goals and seven assists in Ligue 1 this season – will be a hotly-contested one.