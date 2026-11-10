Mauricio Pochettino reaches instant decision on Man Utd as Wilcox preps approach; Carrick sack summit today

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to take on the Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino would jump at the chance to become Manchester United manager, TEAMtalk understands, with the Argentine emerging as a serious name to watch as the Old Trafford hierarchy prepares for a change in the dugout, though with sources insisting the club is yet to make official contact.

However, we are told there has been no direct contact between United and Pochettino, or his representatives, at this stage.

The Argentine, who is currently in charge of the United States national team, has long been linked with the Old Trafford hotseat and came close to landing the job before Erik ten Hag was appointed in 2022.

As revealed on Monday, the 54-year-old had swept to favouritism for the United hotseat, shooting in from 25/1 to 5/2 and to the top of the betting on Monday. Those odds have since shortened dramatically once again.

Pochettino has been with the USA since 2024 and guided them to the round of 16 at the World Cup finals, which took place on home soil.

His work was rewarded with a new four-year contract, taking him through to the 2030 World Cup, although we understand that his agreement includes a release clause, which was negotiated with an eye on a potential return to European club management should the right opportunity arise.

The 54-year-old former Tottenham and Chelsea boss is now being linked with the Manchester United position, with Michael Carrick‘s departure expected to pave the way for a new appointment.

A change in the Manchester United dugout is expected, and sources close to Carrick’s camp have now confirmed to us that they are expecting him to depart in the coming days, with the club’s hierarchy increasingly convinced that a decision on Carrick’s future cannot be delayed.

The forthcoming international break is viewed as the most likely opportunity for United to make a managerial change, with Carrick’s departure now anticipated in the coming days.

United will hold a meeting, chaired by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Tuesday, which is expected to confirm his departure. Sources have confirmed that Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are flying out on Tuesday for that Ratcliffe summit.

However, an official announcement on Carrick’s sack could be delayed while the club confirm its decision to the 45-year-old first, while also doing that background work on his successor.

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Carrick position left untenable

The pressure has intensified following a run of just one win in 10 Premier League games, a sequence sources understand that has left director of football Jason Wilcox regarding as untenable.

However, United’s position has not always been so clear-cut.

We understand that the club had considered strengthening Carrick’s coaching staff as they explored ways of helping him turn the situation around. Even in recent weeks, there remained hope within the club that the former midfielder could arrest the slide and convince the hierarchy he was the right man to continue in the role.

That patience has now run out, with United having reached the decision that changes are required in the dugout rather than simply adding to the existing coaching structure. We understand the fact United have just one win from ten games, made Carrick’s position untenable.

As TEAMtalk has consistently revealed, Wilcox is the man being entrusted by the Glazer family and co-owner Ratcliffe to make the key decisions on United’s managerial situation.

Pochettino to become next Man Utd boss

Wilcox, regarded as the kingmaker in United’s football operation, will lead the process of identifying and appointing Carrick’s successor, with the sporting director having already held extensive discussions with the other senior figures at Old Trafford, including chief executive Omar Berrada and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

Several candidates have been discussed at length, with United keen to ensure they make the right appointment rather than rush into another managerial decision.

Wilcox was initially understood to favour former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, while Vivell is a major admirer of former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Antonio Conte, meanwhile, has made no secret of his desire to manage Manchester United, with the former Tottenham boss keen on the possibility of taking charge at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and Como head coach Cesc Fabregas have also been discussed within the wider football operation.

Now Pochettino’s name has entered the conversation, with intermediaries working behind the scenes to establish whether there could be an opportunity to bring him back to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands those intermediaries have attempted to put the possibility to both sides, although no direct discussions have taken place and United have not made an approach as of the time of writing. However, the club are very much aware of his situation and possible availability.

Pochettino’s willingness to consider the opportunity is significant, given his previous admiration for the United job and his near appointment in 2022.

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His experience at Tottenham, where he built a side capable of challenging for major honours and reaching the Champions League final, remains a major part of his appeal.

He has also managed PSG and Chelsea, giving him considerable experience of working with elite players and handling the demands that come with managing some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

For now, Pochettino remains committed to his responsibilities with the United States, but the presence of a release clause means a return to club management in Europe cannot be entirely ruled out.

United are now expected to move forward with their managerial plans during the international break, with Carrick’s departure anticipated in the coming days.