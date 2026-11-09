Tottenham and Newcastle plotting moves for Ruben Amorim favourite at AC Milan

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among several Premier League clubs monitoring AC Milan centre-back Koni De Winter as they look to strengthen their defensive options, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old Belgian international has established himself as a regular under Ruben Amorim at San Siro and his impressive form has attracted attention from several English sides.

Sources confirm that Tottenham, Newcastle, Leeds United and Brentford are among those tracking the defender closely, with scouts having watched him in recent weeks.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with interest, although that has been played down slightly by sources who state he is on a long list of options for the very top clubs.

De Winter is comfortable on the right of a back three or as a centre-back in a two, and has impressed with his composure in possession and aerial ability.

The former Genoa man joined Milan in 2025 and is under contract until 2030. He has become an important part of Amorim’s defensive setup.

He has featured regularly in Serie A and the Europa League, building on a solid first campaign that included his first goal for the Rossoneri.

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Tottenham, Newcastle in the mix to sign Koni De Winter

Sources suggest De Winter is not actively seeking a transfer, and remains content with his role in Milan, where competition for places has increased but he continues to receive significant minutes.

De Winter has started in all but one of Milan’s 11 Serie A matches so far, helping his side to keep three clean sheets in the process. He is a key reason why Milan sit fourth in the table, just four points behind leaders Lazio.

Any potential move would therefore require a substantial offer that convinces both the player and the club. Milan view him as part of their long-term plans and are under no pressure to sell, having invested in the Belgian after his strong performances in Serie A with Genoa.

While De Winter has spoken of his focus being in Milan, the volume of Premier League interest has placed him firmly on the radar for the January window and next summer.

De Winter’s is a product of the Juventus academy, he gained valuable first-team experience on loan before establishing himself at previous club Genoa, where his displays attracted Italian and English suitors.

Now capped by Belgium, he offers a blend of physicality and technical quality that appeals to clubs seeking modern centre-backs capable of playing out from the back.

For the interested Premier League sides, the challenge will be whether De Winter can be convinced to leave a Milan side that has shown faith in him.

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