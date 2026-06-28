Man Utd, Chelsea frontrunners to sign €100m-rated World Cup star as Newcastle back away from deal

Man Utd and Chelsea are at the front of the queue for a Germany star

Felix Nmecha will not be joining Newcastle United this summer, but TEAMtalk understands the Borussia Dortmund midfielder remains a genuine Premier League target, with Manchester United and Chelsea now emerging as the English clubs showing the strongest interest.

The Germany international has enhanced his growing reputation with a series of outstanding performances at the World Cup, prompting fresh enquiries over his future.

As we previously revealed, intermediaries have spent recent weeks sounding out a number of Premier League clubs over the possibility of signing the 25-year-old should Borussia Dortmund agree to a sale.

Newcastle were among those to explore the situation and held discussions over a potential move as Eddie Howe looked at midfield reinforcements.

However, TEAMtalk understands the Magpies have backed away from a possible deal.

Sources on Tyneside insist Dortmund’s valuation proved a significant stumbling block, with Newcastle unwilling to commit to the figures initially discussed.

But we have also learned there was another factor behind the collapse of Newcastle’s pursuit.

Sources close to the player indicate Nmecha himself was not entirely convinced that St James’ Park represented the right next step for his career, despite Newcastle’s long-standing admiration.

With that move now effectively ruled out, attention has shifted elsewhere.

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Man Utd, Chelsea pushing for Nmecha deal

Sources indicate that, of the Premier League clubs approached during the past month, Man Utd and Chelsea have shown the strongest interest in Nmecha’s situation.

United continue to assess a number of midfield options as they reshape their squad this summer, while Chelsea are also carrying out extensive work on potential additions in the middle of the park.

Both clubs appreciate Nmecha’s blend of athleticism, technical quality and versatility, while his displays on the biggest stage have only strengthened the belief that he is capable of becoming one of Europe’s leading midfielders.

Despite reports in Germany suggesting Dortmund are demanding around €100million, we’ve been told that figure is higher than the Bundesliga club realistically expect to receive.

Sources indicate Dortmund would be prepared to negotiate for somewhat less if serious interest develops, although any deal would still require a substantial investment.

For now, Nmecha remains fully focused on his World Cup campaign.

However, with Newcastle now out of the running and United and Chelsea continuing to monitor developments closely, we understand the midfielder’s Premier League future remains very much alive.

Whether either English giant decides to formalise their interest in the coming weeks could depend on other midfield business, but Nmecha is firmly on the shortlist of both clubs as the summer transfer window gathers pace.

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