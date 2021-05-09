Man Utd devise cunning plan to keep clutch striker Edinson Cavani

Manchester United will reportedly offer Edinson Cavani a £2.5million rise to try and tempt him into staying for another year.

The 34-year-old striker currently earns £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford. However, he has yet to officially reveal what his plans are for next season. Indeed, there have been strong rumours that he could return to his native South America to finish his career.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already held a couple of conversations with the Uruguay striker about staying.

And the Red Devils have not given up on keeping him. Indeed, they plan to offer him an extra £50,000 a week for another year’s service, as reported in The Sun.

The Europa League finalists do have the option of a further 12 months on the one-season deal he signed last summer. But that can only be triggered if Cavani also gives his approval.

The former PSG man took a 35% pay cut when he arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer. He did, however, land a signing-on fee of around £6m.

The report adds that Solskjaer remains confident a deal can be done. The only concern for United is the player being swayed by what his family wants to do.

Cavani has scored 14 goals in 34 appearances this season. That includes bagging four in the two legs of the Europa League semi-final success over Roma.

Solskjaer admits tough keeper call

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that David de Gea may not play in the Europa League final showdown with Villarreal.

Such a proposition would have seemed a distant one in seasons gone by at the Old Trafford giants. However, Dean Henderson has now usurped the Spaniard and has become the firm Premier League No. 1. As such, De Gea has instead played in all four Europa League ties since the quarter-final first leg.

Still, the final of the competition poses different challenges in itself. There is no second leg in which to rectify a bad result, while a trophy ultimately awaits after victory.

As a result, Henderson could well get the nod in Gdansk on May 26, but Solskjaer insists that he has not decided who he will pick.

“I’ve got to make difficult decisions before the final – but I feel I’ve got to make very difficult decisions every time I pick a team,” the manager told reporters (via the Daily Mirror).

“We’re Man Utd and we should have competition for every single spot in the team.

“I’ve always got top quality players on the bench, whether it is centre-forward, right-wing, right-back, centre-midfield or keeper.

“I’ve said it so many times that I’m the luckiest manager in the world with the two keepers I’ve got.”

