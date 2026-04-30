West Ham pair Jarrod Bowen and Mateus Fernandes have both been linked with Liverpool

West Ham United have no intention of allowing their prized talents Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen to leave this summer, with the Hammers ready to block all approaches for their services provided they secure their Premier League status, TEAMtalk has been informed.

The Hammers have given themselves a strong chance of survival heading into the final stretch of the season. With four games remaining, their fate remains firmly in their own hands after a fine run of form that has seen them pick up 16 points from their last 10 games – a marked improvement on what their fans had been subjected to over the first half of the season.

Heading into Saturday’s clash at Brentford, West Ham sit two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in 18th, though their London rivals do have a better goal difference.

Much of the Hammers’ improvement has stemmed from their dynamic forward line, with Bowen, as per usual, leading from the front, Summerville finding his A-game and Fernandes a major standout behind them in midfield.

Between the £160m-rated trio Fernandes, Summerville and Bowen, they have contributed 30 goals and assists this campaign, accounting for more than 70% of West Ham’s total attacking output.

Their influence has been central to the club’s push to avoid relegation, and sources have told West Ham that their importance is not being downplayed internally – they are seen as key.

Should survival be achieved, West Ham are prepared to fully back manager Nuno Espirito Santo in the transfer market and a key part of that strategy is retaining their most valuable assets, rather than cashing in.

Bowen, long regarded as one of the club’s standout performers, continues to attract interest, with both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked with a potential move for the £60m-rated England international.

Meanwhile, we exclusively revealed in January how Summerville was a target for Spurs, and the former Leeds man remains on their radar heading into the summer, albeit subject to their own top-flight survival.

In addition to drawing attention from Aston Villa and Everton, Summerville has also attracted some overseas interest in his services, in the shape of AC Milan and Marseille.

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However, it is Fernandes – a summer 2025 arrival from Southampton – who is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after young players in Europe.

His form has come into his own since the Hammers decided to let Lucas Paqueta leave, with the 21-year-old putting in some excellent displays in the engine room and having contributed an impressive eight G/A (five scored, three assists) for the club so far this season.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all been impressed by his performances and are monitoring his situation closely.

Indeed, the Merseyside giants have been strongly advised to sign the recently-capped Portugal international, with a former star branding him “the real deal” and claiming he is already on a par with two of PSG’s most important players.

Despite that growing interest, sources close to the club have made it clear: West Ham do not want to sell.

TEAMtalk understands that Fernandes, Summerville and Bowen are all viewed as integral to the club’s long-term plans, with the hierarchy determined to build around them rather than break up a trio that has proven so vital.

The situation, however, hinges on one crucial factor – Premier League survival.

If West Ham get the job done in the coming weeks, the expectation is that the club will stand firm and back manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s desire to keep them, and move forward with their key core intact.

But should they join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship, finances will likely dictate the painful triple sale, leaving West Ham vulnerable to three of their most brutal transfer losses since Declan Rice’s departure to Arsenal in 2023.

With regards to the relegation picture, our point-by-point guide reveals what the chances of survival are for each of the teams in the mix.

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