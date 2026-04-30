Sources close to Richard Hughes have firmly denied fresh claims that he is set to take up a role with Al-Hilal, TEAMtalk can reveal, despite continued efforts from the Saudi giants to lure him away from Liverpool.

Hughes, who currently serves as Liverpool’s sporting director and has just over 12 months remaining on his contract at Anfield, has emerged as the leading candidate to spearhead Al-Hilal’s ambitious new project, following their takeover by Kingdom Holding Company, controlled by Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.

The new ownership is determined to reshape the club’s structure at the highest level. While head coach Simone Inzaghi is set to remain in position, Al-Hilal have made Hughes their top target for the sporting director role and have already tabled proposals in an attempt to convince him.

However, TEAMtalk understands that reports suggesting a deal is already agreed, which have resurfaced today, are wide of the mark.

Sources close to Hughes have made it clear that claims of an imminent move are “not true,” despite persistent interest from the Saudi side.

Al-Hilal’s determination is understood to remain strong, with those behind the project unwilling to take no for an answer as they seek to install one of the most highly-rated operators in European football.

Hughes’ reputation has only grown following an impressive summer transfer window at Liverpool, where he played a key role in securing major signings including Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, as well as overseeing a British-record deal for Alexander Isak.

The former AFC Bournemouth supremo is widely regarded within the game as one of the leading sporting directors, thanks in part to his strategic vision and multilingual capabilities – qualities that have made him a prime target for ambitious clubs across the globe.

For now, though, Hughes remains focused on his role at Liverpool, with no agreement in place with Al-Hilal – even if the Saudi side’s pursuit is seemingly far from over.

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