Scott McTominay is on the verge of committing his long-term future to Napoli, TEAMtalk understands, with the Scotland international ready to reject a return to the Premier League ahead of the upcoming World Cup finals.

The 29-year-old has been nothing short of a revelation since making the switch to Naples in 2024, rapidly establishing himself as one of the most influential midfielders in European football.

His debut season could hardly have gone better, playing a pivotal role in firing Napoli to the Serie A title while also collecting the league’s MVP award after registering an outstanding 12 goals and four assists.

Rather than suffering a dip, McTominay has elevated his performances even further this season.

Napoli may fall just short in their title defence, currently sitting second in the table, but the midfielder’s individual output has remained elite, contributing 13 goals and three assists and once again proving decisive in key moments.

Our sources first revealed back in February that Napoli were eager to reward McTominay’s impact with a new deal, and discussions began shortly after. Those talks have now progressed significantly, with sources indicating that an agreement is close.

McTominay has become a firm favourite among supporters and is also highly valued by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has been directly involved in negotiations with the player’s representatives.

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Napoli have long-term McTominay plan

Napoli’s intention is to extend his stay well beyond the two years remaining on his current contract, securing the midfielder as a cornerstone of their project.

Despite his happiness in Italy, McTominay’s performances have not gone unnoticed in England.

Our sources understand that Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have all made enquiries over the past six months.

In addition, former club Manchester United are monitoring developments, although that is believed to be due to the fact they have a sell-on clause inserted in his deal.

However, all indications point to McTominay turning down those advances. Indeed, sources insist he is fully committed to Napoli and is now ready to put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

The proposed agreement, which would tie him to the club until the next decade, will also reflect his growing stature within the game, with McTominay set to become one of the highest-paid players in Italy – a reward for a player who has transformed his career and become indispensable to Napoli’s ambitions on both the domestic and European stage.

Meanwhile, another Napoli star who could be bound for the Premier League this summer is Dutch centre-back Sam Beukema, who has emerged as a top target for Liverpool.

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