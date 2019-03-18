Newcastle new boy Almiron labelled way too good for MLS

Miguel Almiron has been tipped to make a big impact at Newcastle after leaving a lasting legacy in the United States.

Leeds-born striker Jackson Conway was sorry to see the Paraguay international depart Atlanta United but fully understands his reasons for doing so.

Conway, who signed his first professional contract with Atlanta around his 17th birthday last December, said: “Miguel was way too good for this league.

“Having trained with him and watching him play, he makes you smile. What he does and the way he acts off the field, he is always smiling.

“Hats off to him for making that move. I have no doubt he will be good for Newcastle. He is a bit different to what you see in the Premier League, a midfielder who drives at people.

“Yes, for sure, he is an inspiration, not just myself but all the young guys in the squad. It shows what can be achieved if you work hard.”