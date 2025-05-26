While the summer transfer window is yet to officially open, Premier League clubs have already been agreeing deals and releasing players at the end of their contracts.

This summer, clubs will be able to buy and sell players between June 1 and June 10, and then again from June 16 to September 1. Here, we’ll have a comprehensive list of all the new signings made by Premier League clubs, as well as all the players leaving them.

Liverpool look ready to strengthen from the summit after winning the 2024-25 Premier League title. The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City will also have big windows ahead as they try to catch them next season, as will Chelsea and Newcastle United after qualifying for the Champions League.

Keep an eye out for what the three promoted clubs – Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland – do as well, as they aim to avoid instant returns to the Championship.

You can check out the TEAMtalk home page for all the latest rumours, but here’s a list of all the transfers officially announced so far.

ARSENAL

In

N/A

Out

Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free)

ASTON VILLA

In

Yasin Ozcan (Kasimpasa, £5.8m)

Out

Robin Olsen (released)

BOURNEMOUTH

In

N/A

Out

Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, undisclosed)

Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50m)

BRENTFORD

In

N/A

Out

Ben Mee (released)

BRIGHTON

In

Tom Watson (Sunderland, £10m)

Yoon Do-young (Daejeon Hana Citizen, £2m)

Out

N/A

BURNLEY

In

Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth, undisclosed)

Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m)

Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m)

Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £10m)

Out

Nathan Redmond (released)

Jonjo Shelvey (released)

CHELSEA

In

Dario Essugo (Sporting CP, £18.5m)

Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle, £17.3m)

Mike Penders (Genk, £17m)

Estevao Willian (Palmeiras, £29m)

Out

Dylan Williams (Burton Albion, free)

Bashir Humphreys (Burnley, £10m)

CRYSTAL PALACE

In

N/A

Out

Joel Ward (released)

EVERTON

In

N/A

Out

Asmir Begovic (released)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (released)

Joao Virginia (released)

Ashley Young (released)

FULHAM

In

N/A

Out

N/A

LEEDS UNITED

In

N/A

Out

Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt, £7.6m)

Josuha Guilavogui (released)

LIVERPOOL

In

N/A

Out

Trent Alexander-Arnold (released)

MANCHESTER CITY

In

N/A

Out

Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund, £25m)

Kevin De Bruyne (released)

MANCHESTER UNITED

In

Diego Leon (Cerro Porteno, £3.3m)

Out

Christian Eriksen (released)

Jonny Evans (released)

Victor Lindelof (released)

NEWCASTLE UNITED

In

N/A

Out

Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

In

N/A

Out

Jack Perkins (Northampton Town, undisclosed)

SUNDERLAND

In

N/A

Out

Tom Watson (Brighton, £10m)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

In

N/A

Out

N/A

WEST HAM UNITED

In

N/A

Out

Vladimir Coufal (released)

Aaron Cresswell (released)

Lukasz Fabianski (released)

Danny Ings (released)

WOLVES

In

N/A

Out

N/A