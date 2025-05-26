All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window
While the summer transfer window is yet to officially open, Premier League clubs have already been agreeing deals and releasing players at the end of their contracts.
This summer, clubs will be able to buy and sell players between June 1 and June 10, and then again from June 16 to September 1. Here, we’ll have a comprehensive list of all the new signings made by Premier League clubs, as well as all the players leaving them.
Liverpool look ready to strengthen from the summit after winning the 2024-25 Premier League title. The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City will also have big windows ahead as they try to catch them next season, as will Chelsea and Newcastle United after qualifying for the Champions League.
Keep an eye out for what the three promoted clubs – Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland – do as well, as they aim to avoid instant returns to the Championship.
You can check out the TEAMtalk home page for all the latest rumours, but here’s a list of all the transfers officially announced so far.
ARSENAL
In
N/A
Out
Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free)
ASTON VILLA
In
Yasin Ozcan (Kasimpasa, £5.8m)
Out
Robin Olsen (released)
BOURNEMOUTH
In
N/A
Out
Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, undisclosed)
Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50m)
BRENTFORD
In
N/A
Out
Ben Mee (released)
BRIGHTON
In
Tom Watson (Sunderland, £10m)
Yoon Do-young (Daejeon Hana Citizen, £2m)
Out
N/A
BURNLEY
In
Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth, undisclosed)
Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m)
Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m)
Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £10m)
Out
Nathan Redmond (released)
Jonjo Shelvey (released)
CHELSEA
In
Dario Essugo (Sporting CP, £18.5m)
Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle, £17.3m)
Mike Penders (Genk, £17m)
Estevao Willian (Palmeiras, £29m)
Out
Dylan Williams (Burton Albion, free)
Bashir Humphreys (Burnley, £10m)
CRYSTAL PALACE
In
N/A
Out
Joel Ward (released)
EVERTON
In
N/A
Out
Asmir Begovic (released)
Abdoulaye Doucoure (released)
Joao Virginia (released)
Ashley Young (released)
FULHAM
In
N/A
Out
N/A
LEEDS UNITED
In
N/A
Out
Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt, £7.6m)
Josuha Guilavogui (released)
LIVERPOOL
In
N/A
Out
Trent Alexander-Arnold (released)
MANCHESTER CITY
In
N/A
Out
Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund, £25m)
Kevin De Bruyne (released)
MANCHESTER UNITED
In
Diego Leon (Cerro Porteno, £3.3m)
Out
Christian Eriksen (released)
Jonny Evans (released)
Victor Lindelof (released)
NEWCASTLE UNITED
In
N/A
Out
Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
In
N/A
Out
Jack Perkins (Northampton Town, undisclosed)
SUNDERLAND
In
N/A
Out
Tom Watson (Brighton, £10m)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
In
N/A
Out
N/A
WEST HAM UNITED
In
N/A
Out
Vladimir Coufal (released)
Aaron Cresswell (released)
Lukasz Fabianski (released)
Danny Ings (released)
WOLVES
In
N/A
Out
N/A