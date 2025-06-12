Cherki is one of City's signings to help fill the big void left by De Bruyne

Manchester City have flexed their financial muscles without much hesitation in 2025, following up a busy January transfer window with a series of deals early in the summer.

It may have been a disappointing season on the pitch for Man City, who finished third in the 2024-25 Premier League table, but their new director of football Hugo Viana is already at work to reinforce their squad.

City have made good use of the first transfer window between June 1 and June 10, signing four players before their involvement at the Club World Cup.

Stick with us through the summer as City’s squad continues to evolve.

Here is a roundup of every signing they have made this summer and every player leaving, at first team and academy level.

Man City signings

Rayan Ait-Nouri

From: Wolves

Fee: £31m

Position: Left-back

Age: 24

The first signing of the summer for City was announced by the club on June 9, with Ait-Nouri joining in time for their Club World Cup campaign.

Almost five years have passed since Wolves brought him to the Premier League, with the experience he has built up since making him an appealing option for a City squad in need of a natural left-back.

Ait-Nouri signed a five-year contract with City, whose director of football Viana says he is “sure that he will be an excellent addition” to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

While Guardiola’s system is constantly evolving, there seems to be a good chance for Ait-Nouri to become a regular starter at left-back, especially if he does reach the next level that Viana believes he is capable of.

Marcus Bettinelli

From: Chelsea

Fee: Nominal

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 33

After serving in a similar role for Chelsea for four years, Bettinelli has plugged a gap as a new third-choice goalkeeper for City.

They paid a nominal fee to free him up from the year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. The expiry date of his City contract will be the same as what it would have been at Chelsea: 2026.

“He’s been in the Premier League for a long time and will bolster what is already a strong goalkeeping unit,” said Viana when Bettinelli was unveiled on June 10.

“His experience and mentality will hopefully complement our other senior goalkeepers while ensuring he’s always ready to perform when called upon himself.”

However, don’t expect him to be called on to play too much unless there are absences ahead of him in the pecking order.

Rayan Cherki

From: Lyon

Fee: £30.5m

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 21

Rayan Cherki is a Blue 🩵📸 pic.twitter.com/UbKrof2CUy — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 11, 2025

The release of Kevin De Bruyne at the end of his contract will leave an immense creativity void that City have sought to fill with not just one, but two players.

First of all, they signed Cherki on June 10. The playmaker was operating as a no.10 or winger for Lyon, chipping in with 32 goal contributions from 44 games last season.

Lyon are his boyhood club, so he confessed it would have taken something special to tempt him away. But when City came calling, he knew he’d found the big next step he was waiting for.

“To be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special,” he said in his first interview.

It remains to be seen whether Guardiola will deploy Cherki on the right wing, which was his main role in his last Lyon season, or in the more central position he originally emerged in.

Tijjani Reijnders

From: AC Milan

Fee: £46.5m

Position: Midfielder

Age: 26

The second step towards replacing De Bruyne was sealed with the purchase of Reijnders from AC Milan, announced on June 11 but agreed in time before the Club World Cup deadline.

Reijnders is emerging from a 15-goal season with an otherwise underwhelming Milan side. He can play in any midfield role, but is best when breaking forward into the box.

“Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield and working with Pep and our coaches will only see him go from strength to strength,” said director of football Viana.

Like Cherki and Ait-Nouri, Reijnders’ contract with City will last until 2030.

The Netherlands international has echoed Viana’s forecast by stating his target on a personal level is “to become an even more complete midfielder.”

Man City exits

Yan Couto

To: Borussia Dortmund

Fee: £25m

Position: Right-back

Age: 23

Couto was a City Football Group project purchase in 2020, spending three of his five years under contract out on loan with sister club Girona.

Last season, though, Couto took on a new challenge by joining Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season, with an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

It’s been known since October that Dortmund had triggered their obligation to buy Couto, but the move officially goes into this summer’s books.

Couto played 30 times during his loan spell in Germany. Right-back is a position City have been looking to the future with, so the Brazil international could have come in handy, but they clearly feel well stocked enough to cope without him.

Kevin De Bruyne

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 33

Undoubtedly the most emotional departure from City this summer is De Bruyne, who could make a strong case for being the club’s greatest ever player.

De Bruyne gave 10 years of service to City after becoming their then-record signing in 2015 from Wolfsburg. There were some famous sceptics at the time after his previous struggles to make the grade at Chelsea, but the Belgian playmaker proved everyone wrong emphatically.

De Bruyne was named the Premier League Player of the Season twice, in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Furthermore, he was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season in five of his 10 campaigns with the club.

But physical issues have caught up with De Bruyne more recently and the time has come for City to bid him farewell, which they confirmed in early April.

De Bruyne has left City with 422 appearances, 108 goals and 177 assists behind him. He is now completing a move to Serie A champions Napoli as a free agent, eager to prove he can still compete at a high level in European football.

Jacob Wright

To: Norwich City

Fee: £2.3m

Position: Midfielder

Age: 19

Born in Manchester and in the City academy since 2014, Wright made his first-team debut in an FA Cup game against Huddersfield Town in January 2024 as a substitute.

He earned a Champions League debut as a substitute against Copenhagen a couple of months later, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Norwich City.

The Championship outfit activated their option to buy Wright in May, giving him a four-year contract at Carrow Road.

Scott Carson

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 39

It was back in 2019 that City signed Carson, originally on loan from Derby County, to become their third-choice goalkeeper. After six years in the department, though, the chapter has ended.

Carson only played twice for City – once in the 2020-21 Premier League season and then once in the 2021-22 Champions League campaign – but was valued for his experience as a guide for the team’s more active goalkeepers.

After making his move from Derby permanent in 2021, Carson signed four consecutive one-year contracts, but has now completed his last.

Despite his lack of gametime, he is believed to have earned more than £8.5m in wages during his time on City’s books.

Now 39, Carson hasn’t confirmed if he will be looking for a new club to lend his experience to or retiring.

Tai Sodje

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Forward

Age: 21

Sodje moved from the Sheffield United youth system to City’s in 2015 and signed a professional contract in 2021.

However, the attacker hasn’t had an easy journey towards the first team and has ultimately been released at the end of his contract.