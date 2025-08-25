Chelsea are working hard to finalise TWO exciting signings before the transfer deadline, with Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho a more straightforward addition than another top target.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Chelsea are keen to sign United winger Garnacho and the 21-year-old is prioritising a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Sources confirm that the Blues and United have reached a mutual understanding over a deal for Garnacho, with the transfer fee expected to be around £50million.

Garnacho, who has openly expressed his desire to join Chelsea, has verbally agreed personal terms on a long-term contract.

His six goals and two assists in 36 Premier League games last season, combined with his flair and work rate, make him a perfect fit for Maresca’s high-pressing system.

United’s willingness to negotiate stems from their own pivot toward new targets, with Garnacho’s exit now a formality.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also working hard to complete the blockbuster signing of RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, but the Blues have a lot of work to do before they can get that deal over the line…

Chelsea must sell stars for Xavi Simons deal

Simons, the 22-year-old Dutch playmaker, presents a more complex challenge for Chelsea.

After thriving with RB Leipzig, where he has notched 22 goals and 24 assists in 77 games so far, Simons has rejected advances from Tottenham Hotspur, signaling his preference to join the Blues.

Leipzig, however, are holding firm on a £70million valuation – and player sales may be required for Chelsea to match this price tag.

Chelsea’s strategy hinges on offloading forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to free up funds and squad space.

Jackson, linked with Newcastle, and Nkunku, courted by Atletico Madrid, could fetch a combined £80 million, paving the way for Simons’ arrival.

With the clock ticking, Chelsea’s aggressive pursuit reflects their ambition to reshape the squad. Fans are buzzing with anticipation, envisioning Garnacho’s pace and Simons’ creativity lighting up Stamford Bridge.

If the Blues can navigate the financial and logistical hurdles, these signings could mark a defining moment in their resurgence, signaling intent in the Premier League title race and putting on a strong display in The Champions League.

