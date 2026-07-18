Senegal international Bamba Dieng has held talks with a number of British clubs as he weighs up the next step in his career following his departure from FC Lorient, TEAMtalk understands.

The 26-year-old is available on a free transfer after opting against signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 side, and his representatives have spent recent weeks exploring opportunities across England.

TEAMtalk understands Lorient’s sister club Bournemouth were among the first to make an approach, but Dieng was not convinced by the prospect of joining the Cherries in what would likely have been a squad role.

Instead, the former Marseille forward has looked at opportunities where he would play a more prominent part.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Middlesbrough and West Ham were both offered the chance to sign Dieng during the early stages of his search for a new club.

However, it is Hull City and Wrexham who have gone furthest.

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Wrexham make record offer for Dieng, but he also has interest from Saudi Arabia, France and Spain…

TEAMtalk understands Wrexham tabled what would have represented the biggest contract offer in the club’s history as Phil Parkinson’s side attempted to lure the Senegal international to North Wales.

Hull have also presented an attractive proposal as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Despite those offers, Dieng is yet to make a final decision.

Sources indicate the striker remains undecided over whether the Championship or a supporting role in the Premier League represents the best move for his career at this stage.

Interest is not confined to England.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab have made enquiries, while ambitious Turkish newcomers Amedspor are also pushing to convince Dieng to join their project.

However, TEAMtalk understands the most likely outcome at this stage is that Dieng either remains in France or moves to Spain.

Valencia, Real Betis, Sevilla and Nice have all been monitoring his situation closely and are understood to be assessing whether to formalise their interest in the coming weeks.

Having featured in Senegal’s World Cup squad and now available without a transfer fee, Dieng represents one of the most intriguing free-agent opportunities on the market.

While Wrexham and Hull have made strong pitches, the race for his signature remains wide open, with clubs across Europe still firmly in the picture.

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