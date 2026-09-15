Top Liverpool talent Arsenal bound after issuing emotional goodbye message

Arsenal continue to add to their youth academy

Highly-rated Liverpool teenager Vincent Joseph has taken to social media to confirm that he has ended his nine-year association with the club ahead of a proposed switch to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 16-year-old has turned down a scholarship offer from the Reds in favour of heading to north London, where he is expected to sign a two-year scholarship deal with the option of turning professional when he turns 17.

In his final season as a schoolboy, Joseph made two appearances in the Under-18 Premier League, scoring three goals.

Writing on Instagram about his Anfield exit, Joseph posted: “After 9 unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye.

“Thank you for the memories, and for making my time here truly special.”

Joseph is currently eligible to represent Nigeria, England and Germany at international level.

However, he has already showcased his goalscoring ability in England colours, netting an impressive eight goals in nine appearances for the Three Lions Under-16s last season.

Arsenal academy adds more strength in depth

Vincent is the younger brother of Valentin Joseph, who swapped Blackburn Rovers for Brighton during the summer transfer window.

He will add even greater depth to an already strong Arsenal academy, which recently saw Mylo Bernard agree to scholarship terms.

Arsenal have also brought in Axel Donczew at U-18 level, while Habeeb Ogunneye, James Scanlon and Igor Tyjon have all joined the U-21 squad.

Furthermore, pre-contract agreements have been reached for the signings of Andria Bartishvili and Phoenix Blayney.