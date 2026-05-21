Tuchel axes Palmer, Maguire, Wharton and more in ruthless England World Cup shake-up

Thomas Tuchel leaves Cole Palmer OUT of his England squad, and other huge names

Sources close to the England camp have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Thomas Tuchel has made several huge calls ahead of finalising his World Cup squad – with Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Adam Wharton all set to miss out on the plane to North America.

The trio have all featured prominently under Tuchel during his time in charge and were widely expected to form part of England’s tournament plans.

However, TEAMtalk understands none of Palmer, Foden or Wharton will be included when Tuchel officially confirms his squad.

The omissions are already causing major surprise internally, given the stature and importance of all three players over the past 18 months.

Palmer’s exclusion is arguably the most eye-catching.

The Chelsea playmaker has established himself as one of England’s standout attacking talents and many within the game expected him to play a major role at the tournament.

Foden’s absence is equally significant given his long-standing importance to the national team setup.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton had been viewed by many as one of the emerging midfielders Tuchel trusted most during recent camps.

READ NEXT – Man City and Haaland reach same decision on HUGE sale to Real Madrid or Barcelona after Guardiola quits – Exclusive

Maguire another shock absentee from England squad

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White has missed out despite his outstanding form this season.

The midfielder had hoped his performances in helping Forest secure European football would force his way into contention, but sources indicate Tuchel has ultimately opted for different midfield profiles.

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is understood to have made the cut, however, with Tuchel remaining hugely impressed by the teenager’s composure and tactical maturity at elite level.

TEAMtalk also understands veteran Jordan Henderson will be included despite ongoing debate externally regarding his place within the squad.

Tuchel is believed to value Henderson’s leadership qualities, tournament experience and influence within the dressing room extremely highly heading into a major competition.

Further forward, Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka is understood to have comfortably secured his place in the squad and will be joined by fellow attacking options Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, both of whom have also done enough to impress Tuchel.

Sources indicate Tuchel values Eze’s ability to unlock compact defences, while Madueke’s directness and pace have strengthened his standing internally over recent months.

In defence, Harry Maguire is the headline casualty.

The Manchester United defender had hoped to force his way back into contention after regaining fitness, but TEAMtalk has been told he will not be part of Tuchel’s final squad, along with his Red Devils teammate Luke Shaw.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has also missed out despite recently returning to fitness, while Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall is another notable omission.

However, Hall’s Newcastle teammates Dan Burn and Tino Livramento are both understood to have secured places after impressive campaigns under Eddie Howe.

Livramento’s inclusion in particular is viewed internally as reward for his consistency, versatility and athleticism across the season.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tuchel selects Toney in surprise move

Further forward, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been selected as expected after another productive Premier League campaign.

But TEAMtalk can confirm there has been a major call regarding England’s backup striking options.

Saudi Arabia-based Ivan Toney has earned a recall and will travel to the World Cup ahead of both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brighton veteran Danny Welbeck.

Tuchel is believed to appreciate Toney’s physical presence, penalty expertise and ability to offer a different attacking dimension late in games.

TEAMtalk also understands West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen has narrowly missed out on selection despite another impressive individual campaign.

In contrast, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is understood to have secured his place in the squad after a standout season which has hugely impressed Tuchel and his coaching staff throughout.

Sources close to the England setup indicate Tuchel’s final selection has been heavily influenced by tactical balance, physical robustness and tournament experience rather than purely domestic form alone.

The Germany-born coach has not been afraid to make several ruthless decisions in pursuit of building a squad he believes is capable of going deep into the tournament.

And with some huge names now set to miss out, Tuchel’s squad announcement is expected to spark major debate across English football in the coming days.

READ MORE – Alonso verdict key with Barcelona targeting elite Chelsea star as dream of landing Arsenal target fades