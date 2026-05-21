Manchester City are adamant Erling Haaland will not follow Pep Guardiola out of the Etihad this summer, despite growing interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Norwegian superstar is once again set to finish the campaign as the Premier League’s top scorer and will collect his third Golden Boot after another devastating season in front of goal.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has completely transformed English football’s attacking landscape, scoring an extraordinary 162 goals in just 198 appearances for Man City across all competitions.

City rewarded the 24-year-old with the most lucrative contract in the club’s history back in January, tying him down until 2034 in what was viewed internally as a huge statement over their long-term ambitions.

Publicly, City have consistently downplayed suggestions that Haaland’s contract contains specific release clauses.

However, TEAMtalk understands sources close to both Barcelona and Real Madrid remain convinced there are mechanisms within the agreement that could eventually allow the striker to leave under certain circumstances in the future.

Real Madrid, Barcelona have Erling Haaland belief

Speaking to high-ranking sources who requested anonymity, TEAMtalk can confirm that both Spanish giants continue to carry out background work on Haaland despite recognising that a move this summer is highly unlikely.

Haaland himself has repeatedly stated throughout his career that he intends to play in Spain “one day”, and those close to the player accept the possibility of a future La Liga move is becoming an increasingly realistic long-term conversation.

Barcelona remain huge admirers of the Leeds-born striker, and we understand the Catalan club view him as one of the ultimate marquee signings for the next era of the rebuilt Nou Camp, which is due to be fully completed next year.

Financially, though, Barca are not currently in a position to launch a realistic move this summer despite the fact that they are moving on from Polish legend Robert Lewandowski.

Indeed, the Spanish giants have had to pull back from a possible interest in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez due to the cost.

Instead, sources indicate the expectation internally is that 2027 could become a far more realistic point to aggressively pursue Haaland if circumstances align.

Real Madrid are equally attentive to the situation.

We can reveal there are influential figures within the Spanish capital who believe Jose Mourinho’s impending arrival at the Bernabeu could eventually lead to manoeuvring towards Haaland in future windows — particularly if the club decide to eventually move on from Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has come under increasing scrutiny from sections of the Real Madrid fanbase following an inconsistent campaign and sources have insisted that president Florentino Perez has growing concerns over aspects of the current situation.

However, sources also insist there is no serious expectation at this stage that the France international will leave Madrid this summer.

Instead, the belief internally is that Mourinho’s arrival can stabilise the atmosphere around the squad and restore calm after a turbulent period.

Manchester City are fully aware that both Barcelona and Real Madrid remain on the horizon as potential future destinations for Haaland.

We can also confirm Paris Saint-Germain continue to keep their admiration known behind the scenes, although those close to the player still believe La Liga represents the most logical eventual next chapter whenever he does decide to leave England.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Guardiola exit WON’T spark Haaland departure too

Crucially, though, City sources have strongly insisted to TEAMtalk that Guardiola’s departure should not be interpreted as any indication Haaland could now seek an exit.

Those close to the situation point out that Haaland and his camp were fully aware when signing his new contract earlier this year that Guardiola would not remain his manager indefinitely.

The expectation inside the Etihad is that Haaland remains fully committed to the project regardless of the managerial transition now taking place.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Enzo Maresca is set to take charge following Guardiola’s exit and sources indicate the Italian fully intends to build his new City side around Haaland.

One unknown, however, is exactly how Haaland will adapt within Maresca’s tactical structure over the longer term.

Internally, there is confidence the Norwegian will remain central to City’s future plans, but whether the relationship ultimately becomes a long-term one capable of defining another era of dominance is something only time will tell.

DON’T MISS: Man City set to ‘compensate’ Chelsea for Maresca appointment as Guardiola exit nears