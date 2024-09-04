Can you get 25/25 on our transfer window quiz?

The summer 2024 transfer window has now ended, but how closely were you paying attention to the business being done?

As usual, most clubs were scrambling to strengthen their squads throughout the summer, spending big on star signings or spotting some bargain deals.

How well did you keep up with what transfers and loans were going through, though?

To prove your knowledge, TEAMtalk have compiled the ultimate summer 2024 transfer window quiz.

There are 25 multiple-choice questions to test your knowledge. Some are tricky, but how many can you get right?

Let us know via the brand-new www.teamtalk.comments section how well you’ve done – but no spoilers please!

16 is the score to beat from the TT office.

