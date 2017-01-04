Wenger leads praise of “exceptional” Lucas Perez

Arsene Wenger praised Lucas Perez after Arsenal’s comeback at Bournemouth, saying he scored an “exceptional goal of pure class”.

Perez fired home a sumptuous volley from Olivier Giroud’s savvy flick over the defence as Arsenal rallied for a last-gasp 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Arsenal trailed 3-0 on the hour at Dean Court before Giroud laid on goals for Alexis Sanchez and Perez – then headed the equaliser in the second minute of added time.

Perez joined Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna in a £17million deal in August and claimed his first Premier League goal on his seventh appearance in the competition at Bournemouth.

“Perez came on and had an exceptional game,” said Wenger.

“I think Perez scored an exceptional goal of pure class.”

Giroud’s third goal in as many games salvaged a point for an Arsenal side that had been curiously lacklustre for a first hour when Bournemouth ran riot.

Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser put the Cherries 3-0 up before Arsenal started their comeback with 20 minutes to play.

Grand finale

Giroud toasted his equaliser with a ‘scorpion kick’ celebration that referenced his acrobatic strike in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

Despite admitting “mixed feelings” on a draw that leaves Arsenal trailing league leaders Chelsea by eight points, Wenger still found time to praise his side’s attacking threat.

“All our players are important,” said Wenger. “I said before that Giroud can score important goals and he’s done that again.

“Because when we play into the box he’s dangerous. And Perez too.

“Giroud again scored because we dominated and he can score a header. Look, we have mixed feelings after a game like that.

“Of course we wanted three points, we got only one, but when you are 3-0 down after 70 minutes you take a point as well.”