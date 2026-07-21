Middlesbrough have won the race to sign highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur striker Will Lankshear after finalising a deal that could ultimately be worth £20million, TEAMtalk understands.

The Championship club have moved quickly to secure one of their top summer targets, with sources confirming the agreement has now been completed after weeks of negotiations.

We revealed earlier this week that Boro were making significant progress in their pursuit of the 21-year-old and confidence inside the club has now been rewarded with a breakthrough.

Lankshear had attracted strong interest from across the Championship and beyond following his impressive loan spell at Oxford United last season.

Southampton were among the clubs keen on the striker, while relegated Premier League sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley also explored the possibility of a deal.

However, Middlesbrough‘s long-term vision proved decisive.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Lankshear was impressed by the project presented by Boro chief Kim Hellberg and the club’s commitment to giving him a prominent role as they target promotion back to the Premier League.

The move represents a significant profit for Tottenham, who paid Sheffield United around £2million to sign the former Arsenal academy prospect in 2022.

Despite agreeing to his departure, Spurs remain huge admirers of the England youth international and have built substantial protections into the agreement.

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Tottenham have eyes on future Lankshear return

Indeed, we can reveal Tottenham have secured a significant sell-on clause as part of the deal, while they have also negotiated matching rights on any future transfer.

That means Spurs will have the opportunity to match any offer Middlesbrough accept for Lankshear in the future before another club can complete a deal.

The clauses reflect the high regard in which the striker is still held in north London, despite the decision to allow him to leave permanently.

Lankshear had been expected to report back for pre-season under Roberto De Zerbi, but the player made it clear he wanted regular first-team football rather than another loan move and Middlesbrough were able to provide that pathway.

Our sources can also reveal that discussions between the two clubs have extended beyond the Lankshear deal.

Sources indicate Tottenham and Middlesbrough have held talks about potential loan arrangements for other Spurs players this season, with Spurs viewing Boro as an attractive development destination for several young talents.

Those conversations are ongoing and further business between the clubs cannot be ruled out before the transfer window closes.

For now, Middlesbrough have secured the signing they identified as one of their key targets immediately after last season’s play-off disappointment.

And in Lankshear, they believe they have landed one of the most exciting young forwards outside the Premier League as they prepare for another push towards promotion.

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