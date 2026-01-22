Preston North End are preparing to launch a new bid for Portsmouth star Callum Lang, while they have also made an enquiry for a League One striker who’s been in excellent form, as Paul Heckingbottom eyes a statement double signing, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Preston have enjoyed a superb campaign so far and currently sit sixth in the Championship table, as they fight to secure a spot in the Premier League promotion play-offs against the odds.

However, the form of Paul Heckingbottom’s side has dipped, with Preston suffering back-to-back defeats in the league to Derby County and Hull City.

They are now looking to bring in reinforcements to bolster their promotion push, and well-placed sources confirm that Preston have seen an opening bid of £1.5million rejected for Portsmouth star Lang this month. He plays as a striker or right-winger.

The 27-year-old has been on Preston’s radar for some time, and they also saw a bid turned down for him in the summer. He has suffered multiple injury set-backs this term and has managed just eight Championship appearances for Portsmouth, scoring twice in the process.

The Lilywhites are determined to get their man, and we can reveal that they are preparing to lodge a second, improved offer for Lang.

But he isn’t the only forward option on Preston’s radar, with Heckingbottom keen for a second player to arrive alongside him.

Preston enquire for in-form League One talisman

We can confirm that Preston have submitted an enquiry for Barnsley striker Davis Keillor-Dunn, who is thriving once again this season with the Yorkshire side.

Keillor-Dunn has notched an impressive 11 goals in 21 appearances for Barnsley in League One so far this term, and we understand that he is considering his options in this month’s transfer window.

Sources close to negotiations confirm that Preston have made an enquiry to Barnsley as they try to understand the finances of a potential transfer.

No offer has been lodged yet by Preston, but Keillor-Dunn is firmly on the shortlist.

He was given the Barnsley Player of the Season Award last term after a stellar campaign in which he scored 20 goals across all competitions.

Heckingbottom’s connection to Barnsley, having managed them between 2016 and 2018 and spending two years there as a player, adds another layer of intrigue.

Meanwhile, as I have previously reported, Preston remain hopeful that Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong will re-join on loan for the remainder of the campaign, after he was brought back to Merseyside at the start of this month.

The 19-year-old has been hugely impressive since returning to the Toffees and his fate this season will ultimately be decided by David Moyes, with Preston left waiting, for now.

