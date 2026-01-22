Aston Villa are once again at risk of losing goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, sources confirm, with a European giant having held talks with his representatives, as Unai Emery’s stance is revealed.

The 33-year-old Argentine international, a World Cup winner renowned for his commanding presence and penalty-saving prowess, was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, before they opted to sign Senne Lammens instead.

Martinez was ready to make the move at the time, and now he is being linked with moves away from Villa Park again, but this time to a different destination.

He has played a leading role in Villa’s success this season, keeping five clean sheets in 18 Premier League appearances so far.

Sources close to Villa indicate a clear preference to retain Martinez until the summer, when changes to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) offer greater financial flexibility.

In August 2024, he signed a new long-term contract, extending his stay at Villa Park until 2029. Despite occasional dips in form and errors that have raised eyebrows, Emery has repeatedly hailed him as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. The Spaniard is reluctant to lose such an influential player mid-season, especially as Villa pursue ambitions domestically and in Europe.

However, exit talk continues to intensify. Interest from abroad has been particularly strong, with Serie A giants Inter Milan big admirers.

Inter Milan hold ‘discussions’ to sign Aston Villa stalwart

Sources suggest Inter have already held initial discussions with Martinez’s representatives in Milan, viewing him as the ideal long-term successor to veteran Yann Sommer.

Inter are preparing a two-year contract offer, though it would require the Argentine to accept a notable pay cut – from his current estimated €6million (£5.2m / $7m) net annual salary down to around €4million (£3.5m / $4.7m) – to make the move viable.

While a January exit cannot be entirely ruled out, Villa’s hierarchy favours waiting until the summer, following the departure of Donyell Malen already this month.

This approach aligns with strategic planning around PSR compliance, allowing the club to navigate the current financial cycle without immediate pressure. Villa have already identified potential replacements, including Joan Garcia, James Trafford and Diogo Costa. We have a big update on this coming soon, but no urgent action is expected now.

Martinez himself has hinted at seeking a fresh challenge after establishing himself as a Villa icon since his arrival from Arsenal.

He was heavily courted last summer, including by United before they opted elsewhere, yet stayed put. A switch to Inter could provide Champions League football and a new chapter in Italy, but wage negotiations and Villa’s firm stance remain significant hurdles.

For now, Villa supporters can take comfort that their No.1 is, as it stands, likely set to see out the campaign at Villa Park, helping drive the side’s push for silverware.

Come summer, however, with PSR shifts on the horizon and persistent elite interest, a high-profile departure may prove difficult to resist.

