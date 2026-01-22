USMNT striker brutally REJECTS Leeds and Sunderland for shock transfer

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent has turned down the chance to join Leeds United or Sunderland in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the USA international striker having set his heart on a move to Toronto FC instead.

We understand that Sargent looks increasingly likely to turn his back on England after spurning interest from a host of Premier League clubs to focus on a return to North America, with Toronto FC now pushing hard to bring him to Major League Soccer.

Sources have told us that the Canadian side are deep in talks with Norwich City over a deal for the 25‑year‑old USMNT striker.

Sargent has told the Canaries hierarchy that he and his family want to head back across the Atlantic.

With that stance made clear, Sargent’s future in Norfolk appears all but over.

What makes the situation more intriguing is the level of interest Sargent has had.

We can reveal that Sunderland and Leeds were among the clubs who made tentative enquiries in the last month, exploring the possibility of bringing the American back to the Premier League spotlight.

Despite being eight points above the Premier League bottom three, Leeds are not out of the woods yet and could do with more firepower in attack.

Sunderland’s recent form has dipped, with the Black Cats having won just one of their last six Premier League games.

However, Regis Le Bris’ side are just three points off the Champions League places, and the arrival of Sargent would boost their chances of an unlikely Premier League top-four finish.

Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace also made tentative enquiries about a deal for Sargent.

However, each club was informed that, despite previously being open to staying in England’s top-flight, Sargent has now set his heart on a move to Canada.

Toronto FC are believed to be confident of getting a deal done, with Norwich prepared to sanction his exit as part of their squad rebuild.

Sargent’s form when fit has never been in doubt, but with his personal priorities shifting, a fresh start in MLS now looks the most likely outcome.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Leeds and Sunderland transfer news

Meanwhile, sources have told us that Crystal Palace have put a dent in the plans of Leeds to sign a Wolves star.

We also understand that Leeds are in the race for a Fulham winger, but there is stiff competition from Everton.

Sunderland want to sign a Real Madrid defender, and their chances have been boosted by a top source saying that Los Blancos are open to an offer for him in the January transfer window.

And finally, Sunderland tried to sign a former Arsenal midfielder this month, but he ended up joining Fenerbahce instead.