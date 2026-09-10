Richarlison to U-turn on Tottenham contract cancellation as new ‘€10m bid’ arrives – reports

Richarlison has reportedly ‘backed away’ from his attempts to to rip up his Tottenham contract, but a transfer to Vasco Da Gama remains a possibility ahead of tomorrow’s Brazilian deadline.

The 29-year-old was left out of Spurs’ Premier League squad after turning down a return to Everton during the English transfer window, and that decision infuriated Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Terms were all but in place for Richarlison to return to his former club, with Tottenham keen to move him on after making it clear he was no longer part of their plans and with De Zerbi having sanctioned the move.

But Richarlison decided he didn’t want to go, and he is now paying the price, with his omission from the Premier League squad meaning he cannot play in the competition until January at the earliest.

TEAMtalk has reported how the forward has ‘consulted his lawyers’ over a potential move to terminate his contract and leave the club for free.

However, fresh reports cited by Sport Witness suggest that Richarlison may have made a U-turn.

It’s claimed that Richarlison ‘won’t pursue unilateral termination’, but he is still keen to leave, with Brazilian club Vasco his most likely destination.

Vasco are said to have made a bid of €10million (£8.6m / $11.6m) for Richarlison. Spurs, however, have deemed that too low and are holding out for €20million.

Vasco would reportedly be more inclined to match that valuation if Tottenham allow them to pay the fee over several years.

READ NEXT – Fabrizio Romano has bad news for Tottenham as £75m star suffers cruel injury

Conflicting Richarlison reports as deadline nears

Sport Witness also cite other reports which say that a formal bid has not in fact been made by Vasco, but that they have been in regular contact with him and his representatives.

What’s clear, is that Tottenham are running out of time to recoup a fee for Richarlison this summer.

As mentioned, Vasco have until tomorrow, when Brazil’s transfer window closes, to negotiate a fee for the Tottenham man.

Should they fail to get a deal over the line Richarlison could be left stranded at Tottenham until January and unable to play in the Premier League.

If that were to happen, Richarlison may indeed revisit the possibility of cancelling his contract.