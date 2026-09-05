Tottenham Hotspur are working with Richarlison’s camp and intermediaries to find the forward a new club after his proposed move to Trabzonspor collapsed before the Turkish transfer deadline, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Richarlison had agreed terms with Trabzonspor and was open to the prospect of moving to Turkey, with the club’s high-profile summer recruits Mohamed Salah and Fabinho having both spoken to the Brazilian about joining them.

However, the transfer could not be completed because Trabzonspor did not have room for another foreign player after adding Midtjylland forward Franculino Dju earlier in the week and they did not manage to move another on beforte the window slammed shut.

Now, we understand that intermediaries are working hard to find Richarlison an alternative route out of Tottenham, with talks ongoing over potential moves and three avenues currently being explored.

The most active option is the Saudi Pro League, where the transfer window remains open until October. We are told there is interest from a number of clubs in the Middle East and discussions are taking place over a possible deal.

Talks have also been held regarding moves to Brazil and Portugal, with Richarlison’s representatives exploring opportunities in both countries as they attempt to find a solution for the 29-year-old.

A move to either Brazil or Portugal, however, would require Tottenham to agree to a loan deal or reach an agreement over the final year of Richarlison’s contract.

The Brazilian transfer window closes next Friday, while clubs in Portugal can continue to sign players until September 15, giving intermediaries more time to put a deal together.

Richarlison has not been included in Tottenham’s squad for the upcoming season, meaning his future is becoming increasingly urgent for both player and club…

DON’T MISS: Tottenham have just humiliated Richarlison with TWO FINAL Roberto De Zerbi decisions

Saudi move looks most likely for Richarlison

Should a move not be secured, Richarlison would face the prospect of training with Tottenham’s youth squads rather than being part of Roberto De Zerbi’s first-team plans.

Neither Tottenham nor the player want that scenario to materialise, and sources have confirmed that significant work is now taking place behind the scenes to avoid it.

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton in 2022 and has since struggled to establish himself consistently in north London, with injuries and competition for places limiting his impact.

The proposed Trabzonspor move appeared to offer a solution, particularly after Richarlison agreed personal terms and received encouragement from the Turkish club’s new arrivals, but the foreign-player restriction ultimately brought the deal to an end.

That has left Tottenham and Richarlison’s camp scrambling for another destination, with Saudi Arabia currently providing the most active avenue.

MORE TOTTENHAM NEWS ON TEAMTALK

* Tottenham boss De Zerbi reveals whether Mudryk, Savio are fit to play vs Forest

* Nottingham Forest already planning £50m Tottenham raid in January

* Tottenham summer deals BETTER than Arsenal and Liverpool – top source

Brazil and Portugal remain possibilities, but both would require Tottenham to find a financial agreement over either a loan or the final year of the player’s contract.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the expectation remains that Richarlison will likely secure a move, with Saudi Arabia, Portugal or his native Brazil the three destinations currently being pursued.

Tottenham are therefore continuing to work alongside intermediaries to find a solution, with the club keen to avoid being left with a high-profile player who is outside their first-team plans and Richarlison equally determined to ensure his next move provides him with the opportunity to play regularly.