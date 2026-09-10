Chelsea will keep Kendry Paez at Cobham for the coming months after failing to secure a loan before the summer deadline, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old Ecuador international attacking midfielder is not in Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso’s first-team plans and will train with the Under-21s until at least January.

Paez returned to west London last month when his loan at River Plate was cut short.

The youngster, who is also able to play as a winger, had made only a handful of appearances in Argentina after an earlier spell at Strasbourg was also ended early.

Chelsea spent the final days of the summer transfer window trying to find him another temporary home in England, but no deal was completed.

Celtic were among the clubs that showed interest in Paez as the deadline approached.

The Scottish Premiership champions viewed the former Independiente del Valle prospect as a potential addition to their attacking options.

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Chelsea preference regarding Kendry Paez

However, Chelsea are understood to prefer a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues, where they believe the standard of football would better aid Paez’s development.

That preference limited the options available in late August. With Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 windows now closed, an immediate loan is no longer possible in those competitions.

Alonso confirmed this week that Paez “is not part of the plans” and will not be considered for the senior squad before the new year.

Chelsea’s immediate focus is on integrating the teenager back into the Cobham environment and raising his overall standards after two disrupted loans.

Paez has yet to make a first-team appearance for Chelsea since officially joining last summer, despite the deal being agreed when he was 16.

A fresh loan in January remains the most likely next step. Championship sides could still be considered, but Chelsea’s preference for a top-five league destination suggests they will look first at clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany or France when the winter window opens.

For now, Paez must use his time with the Under-21s to rebuild momentum and prove he can handle the demands of regular senior football.

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