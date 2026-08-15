Sky Sports reporter destroys Cristian Romero after final indiscretion before Tottenham sale

A Sky Sports reporter took Cristian Romero to task after one final indiscretion from the Argentine before his transfer form Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

On Saturday morning, Tottenham officially confirmed Romero, 28, has been sold to Atletico Madrid. Spurs are banking €40m from the deal and have successfully inserted a 15 percent sell-on clause.

Romero spent the prime years of career in north London, though many of them were tumultuous, and there was always a sense he took far greater pride in playing for Argentina over Tottenham.

And on Friday night more than 12 hours before Spurs announced his sale, Romero took one final misstep when announcing his own exit before his club.

He wrote on social media: “Today, I say goodbye to a place that, for five seasons, was much more than a club.

“It was my home, my challenge and the place where my family and I built such an important part of our lives.

“I leave with a heart full of memories and enormous pride for everything we lived and achieved together.

“When I arrived, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in this club’s history. I knew the only way was through hard work, sacrifice and achieving something that had seemed so difficult for so long: lifting a trophy again. **And we did it.**

“The journey wasn’t perfect, but I don’t want that to define my goodbye. I choose to remember the happy moments, the lessons, the people who stood by me and, above all, the love I received during these five years.

“Thank you to everyone at the club who shared this journey with me. Coaches, teammates, staff and every person working behind the scenes you are all part of my story and have a place in my heart.

“And to the fans: Thank you for loving me, respecting me and making me feel like one of you from day one. Thank you for every hug, every song, every flag, every applause and for always being there.

“I know I wasn’t perfect, but one thing gives me peace: I always gave everything. I defended this shirt with pride and with all my heart.

“THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.

“I’m leaving the club, but a part of my heart will always remain here. Once I was one of you. Today, I leave as one of you forever. With all my love and respect. Thank you for everything. And goodbye.”

Romero’s final indiscretion did not sit well with Sky Sports reporter, Michael Bridge, who primarily covers Tottenham.

Sky Sports reporter scolds Cristian Romero

When asked on Sky Sports News whether Tottenham fans will miss Romero, Bridge declared: “No.

“Even announcing the move before the club have announced it, it’s Romero.

“On his day he was one of the best centre-backs in the world but those days came against Ecuador, Peru on international duty.

“There’s nothing wrong with being proud to play for your nation but there was too many times it was a chore playing for Spurs.

“He posted a few public comments about the board, which you can’t do. He was a key part of winning the Europa League but there was that final day saga about whether will he or won’t he watch his team try to avoid relegation.

“The time was right for him to move.”

Having already signed Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi earlier this summer, Spurs are not expected to dip into the market for a new centre-back in the final fortnight of the window.

Instead, their focus is on overhauling the forward line, with the latest on deals to sign Cody Gakpo and Savinho below…

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