Tottenham announce major sale, agree Gakpo deal and Romano drops Savinho update

Tottenham have announced the departure of one of their best players, while a deal with Cody Gakpo has reportedly been struck and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Savinho.

Tottenham conducted plenty of business nice and early this summer, with six new first-team players banked. Additions were made in the goalkeeper position, in defence and most notably with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, in midfield.

But with Spurs fully intending to splash the cash in the forward line in the final fortnight of the window, a handful of high profile sales are planned.

Djed Spence will join Inter Milan for €31.5m, with his deal containing a sell-on clause worth 10 percent.

But before that deal is official, Tottenham have just announced another defender has departed in the form of Cristian Romero.

A statement on Tottenham’s website began: ‘We have reached agreement with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Cristian Romero.’

The 28-year-old Argentine’s deal will see Tottenham collect €40m and Spurs successfully inserted a 15 percent sell-on clause into the terms.

Tottenham’s aren’t expected to go into the market for a new centre-back having already signed Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke earlier in the window.

Regarding arrivals, it’s in the forward line where the fireworks will come, with Tottenham seeking to provide Roberto De Zerbi with two new wingers.

Cody Gakpo agrees personal terms with Tottenham

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Savinho of Manchester City are the two players in Spurs’ sights. Chelsea’s Pedro Neto is a back-up target to Savinho, but it’s the Brazilian who is the real prize on the right side.

And according to the latest from Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Tottenham have taken a huge step towards signing Gakpo by agreeing personal terms with the Dutchman.

They wrote: ‘Cody Gakpo has agreed in principle with Tottenham Hotspur, who have further intensified their pursuit of the forward by contacting Anfield

‘As a result, the chances of Gakpo making the move from Liverpool to north London this summer have increased significantly.’

On the subject of cost, Liverpool value Gakpo around the £70m mark, which isn’t a figure that is dissuading De Zerbi or Spurs.

Liverpool are expected to approve Gakpo’s sale if signing two new wingers of their own, with the top target being PSG’s Bradley Barcola. Ibrahim Mbaye, also of PSG, is the other wide man Liverpool are pushing to sign.

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Regarding Savinho, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to YouTube to provide a brief update on the state of play.

“Savinho remains a top target for Tottenham, don’t forget about Savinho,” declared Romano.

“Tottenham want two wingers. Cody Gakpo, we spoke about him in the last video, but for Savinho, negotiations are taking place.

“So the Savinho story is absolutely on and we have to keep Savinho’s name in mind for Tottenham Hotspur.”

Savinho has already agreed personal terms with Spurs who hope to get Man City’s green light as soon as City sign a replacement winger of their own.

Pedro Neto is Enzo Maresca’s top target for the right wing.