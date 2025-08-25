Tottenham have tabled an official bid worth €70m for a playmaker and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a transfer is “very likely”, though not to Spurs.

Tottenham are determined to sign both a new winger and No 10 in the final week of the window. Spurs continue to chase Savinho for the wide role and are prepared to table a club-record bid. More on that later.

Regarding the No 10 role, Spurs fixed their gaze on Como’s Nico Paz after Arsenal hijacked their deal for Eberechi Eze.

The 20-year-old was named Serie A’s best player aged 23 or under following a sensational debut campaign in the Italian top flight last term.

The Argentina international kicked off the new season in style on Sunday, registering a goal and assist as Como beat Lazio 2-0.

Tottenham’s interest in Paz was confirmed last week and amid speculation a bid was imminent, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed an offer has indeed been lodged.

Tottenham tabled an official bid for Paz worth €70m (add-ons included). Unfortunately for Spurs, Paz has chosen to stay with Como for the 2025/26 campaign and that is music to the ears of the side managed by Cesc Fabregas.

Furthermore, there is no scope for Tottenham to land Paz in a future window either, with Romano revealing on his YouTube channel that Paz is “very likely” to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid sold Paz to Como last summer and inserted a number of key clauses. Los Blancos hold matching rights, a 50 percent sell-on clause and three buy-back clauses.

Real Madrid opted against triggering their buy-back clause for this summer having already signed Franco Mastantuono to play a similar position.

However, Romano revealed Real Madrid would have matched Spurs’ €70m offer right now had Como accepted it.

Furthermore, the trusted reporter stated Paz is intentioned to re-join Real Madrid next summer and Xabi Alonso’s side do plan to activate the second of their three buy-back clauses, which is worth just €10m.

When reporting on X, Romano stated Real Madrid will ‘compensate Como in [the] future’ to make up for taking Paz back for €10m when clearly, he’s now worth at least seven times that amount.

With Eze and Paz both eluding Spurs, one alternative understood to be on their radar is Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche.

Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa is admired but the chances of convincing Villa to sell this late in the window are virtually nil.

What about Savinho?

Elsewhere, Tottenham are not giving up on signing Savinho despite Manchester City insisting the Brazilian is not for sale.

Fabrizio Romano reported Spurs are ready to bid in excess of €70m. That came on the back of TEAMtalk exclusively revealing Spurs were weighing up a club-record bid and are actually considering offering a package worth upwards of €80m.

Savinho is open to joining Tottenham if the two clubs can agree a deal. And according to the latest from Ben Jacobs, City could soften their stance if an €80m-plus bid is received.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Tottenham are still trying to sign Savinho following talks over the weekend.

“Spurs willing to pay over €70m. #MCFC want €80m+ to reconsider their position.

“Manchester City have blocked the move all summer as they believe even a big sale could be a mistake due to Savinho’s high ceiling.”

Nico Paz’s incredible 2024/25 campaign

Paz’s standout stats among Serie A attacking midfielders and wingers in 2024-25