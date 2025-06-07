The 10 biggest Premier League signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

The most expensive Premier League signings in summer 2025

The Premier League has frequently been one of the highest-spending leagues in the world in recent years and that will be the case again this summer.

Big sums have already been spent by English clubs on some early new signings and as the transfer window progresses we’ll have an ongoing rundown of the 10 most expensive signings by Premier League clubs.

If you’re wanting a broader view, you can also check out the 25 biggest transfers in the world this summer.

But here are the most expensive signings coming into the Premier League specifically in the summer 2025 transfer window.

10. Mike Penders

From: Genk

To: Chelsea

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 19

Fee: £17m

After the announcement of his move to Chelsea a year in advance in August 2024, Penders enjoyed a breakthrough season with Genk.

He played 22 times for the Belgian club and now has a contract with Chelsea until 2032.

9. Kendry Paez

From: Independiente del Valle

To: Chelsea

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 18

Fee: £17.3m

A move two years in the making, Chelsea announced the signing of Paez in June 2023, but couldn’t welcome him until this summer because of his age.

The Ecuadorian attacking midfielder has come from Independiente del Valle, where he scored 13 goals from 70 games.

8. Dario Essugo

From: Sporting CP

To: Chelsea

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

Fee: £18.5m

Chelsea agreed to sign Essugo from Sporting in March, when he was on loan at Las Palmas.

The midfielder’s eventual summer move went through in time for him to be eligible at the Club World Cup.

7. Enzo Le Fee

From: Roma

To: Sunderland*

Position: Midfielder

Age: 25

Fee: £19.3m

Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League triggered an obligation for them to buy Le Fee after his six-month loan spell from Roma.

The Championship play-off winners have had to pay a club-record fee for the midfielder, who played 18 times on loan.

6. Kevin Danso

From: Lens

To: Tottenham*

Position: Centre-back

Age: 26

Fee: £21m

Spurs have converted Danso’s loan deal that was agreed in the winter transfer window into a permanent move.

The defender came on as a substitute in the Europa League final win over Man Utd.

5. Estevao Willian

From: Palmeiras

To: Chelsea

Position: Winger

Age: 18

Fee: £29m

Chelsea’s acquisition of Estevao was pre-agreed before he turned 18, so had to go through this summer.

Bonuses could take the cost of the deal for the winger up to £52m.

4. Jeremie Frimpong

From: Bayer Leverkusen

To: Liverpool

Position: Right-back

Age: 24

Fee: £29.5m

Liverpool found their replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold by signing Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

A release clause enabled them to get the deal done for less than £30m, with the right-back signing a five-year contract.

3. Liam Delap

From: Ipswich Town

To: Chelsea

Position: Striker

Age: 22

Fee: £30m

Chelsea won the race to sign striker Delap after his 12-goal season for relegated Ipswich Town.

Ipswich’s failure to reach Premier League safety made him available for a £30m release clause, which Chelsea activated.

2. Jean-Clair Todibo

From: Nice

To: West Ham*

Position: Centre-back

Age: 25

Fee: £33.7m

West Ham had Todibo on loan from Nice in the 2024-25 season and he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

The loan deal contained an obligation for West Ham to make the move permanent for €40m.

1. Matheus Cunha

From: Wolves

To: Manchester United

Position: Forward

Age: 26

Fee: £62.5m

United activated the release clause Wolves added into Cunha’s contract when he signed fresh terms in February.

Cunha left Wolves with 33 goals from 92 appearances behind him ahead of his five-year contract with United.

At his new club, Cunha has been identified as someone who can play in one of the two attacking-midfield roles behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

