Tottenham are willing to go big for Savinho

Tottenham are ready to make a huge effort for Savinho, even going beyond the €80m (£69.2m) outlay as reported in recent days, TEAMtalk can reveal.

However, after the latest contacts with Man City, many inside the club now believe there will be no positive outcome in the negotiations.

City have been very clear: they want to keep the Brazilian winger, with no plans to sell him this summer. Even a record bid from Spurs is not expected to be enough to change the position of the board.

For this reason, Tottenham are already moving on the market to explore new options in the final week of the window. The priority is to bring in a player for the attacking line, but the focus is now shifted from Savinho to other possible names.

Some people at Spurs still hope that a late twist could open the door for Savinho, but most of the management now consider the deal as “impossible” and are pushing not to waste more time.

The final days of the transfer window will be crucial for Tottenham, who must now identify and close the right opportunity to strengthen Thomas Frank’s squad.

Tottenham restart work on Savinho

This information comes after other TEAMtalk sources told Dean Jones that Spurs had reopened negotiations for Savinho, and there was confidence at the club that things would move quickly if the latest talks were to be positive.

It was stated that the deal remained complicated, though.

Despite the growing belied in the deal at the time, Tottenham have maintained contact with other targets: Nico Paz among them.

That move itself is proving complicated, though, given ownership structure and clauses in his Como contract.

Tottenham round-up: Paqueta interest confirmed

Tottenham’s efforts to add attacking sparks to their side late on has seen interest registered in multiple attacking midfielders. They have been told to go after Lucas Paqueta, as a “better value deal” than Savinho.

And they might just be doing that, as West Ham’s board has reportedly confirmed that Spurs are among the sides who want to sign Paqueta.

Tottenham are also said to be in the mix for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who Crystal Palace are trying to sign as a replacement for Eberechi Eze, who nearly made his way to Spurs.

