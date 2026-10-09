Bayern Munich positioning themselves for gut-wrenching Brighton swoop in 2027

Bayern Munich remain extremely keen on Brighton centre-back Luka Vuskovic and have placed the Croatia international high on their list of targets for the summer of 2027, TEAMtalk understands.

Vuskovic only joined Brighton from Tottenham in the summer, in a fixed fee deal worth £46million plus a sell-on clause, and the south-coast club are under no pressure to sell a player who has settled quickly into the Premier League.

Indeed, sources are clear that a move in January is unlikely, although next summer is expected to look very different.

Bayern’s interest is not new. Vuskovic was offered to the German champions before he made the step to England, and the contact between the two parties dates back further than his loan spell at Hamburg.

The player is also understood to be open to a move to Munich. That mutual interest is why he remains on the shortlist even though Bayern are not in a position to make an offer now.

Indeed, the Bavarian giant’s current obstacle to a move is their first-team squad.

Bayern want to sell a central defender before they commit to another expensive one, and they are planning a refresh of the defence across the next two windows.

Vuskovic is part of those plans and one of the key targets sources have stated.

DON’T MISS: De Zerbi seeking Tottenham reunion with gifted 67-goal attacker as Liverpool keep watch

Bayern looking to offload duo as Vuskovic suitors grow

However, until space is created, any approach stays on hold. Kim Min-jae, who is on Tottenham’s radar, and Hiroki Ito are the two players they are looking to move on.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Barcelona are both still watching Vuskovic closely.

Neither has moved to the front of the queue, but both kept tabs on him through his rise at Hamburg and have not turned away interest since his move to Brighton. Real Madrid and Liverpool have also been mentioned as clubs monitoring his progress.

For now, the 19-year-old’s focus is the Premier League.

Brighton tied him down to 2031, with Tottenham retaining a 20 per cent sell-on, so any future deal will be expensive.

He is much wanted and highly regarded by elite clubs in Europe, but for now he will remain at Brighton.

READ NEXT: Minteh discusses failed Liverpool move and makes HUGE decision on Brighton future – ‘what God has decided’