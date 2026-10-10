‘Emotional’ Van Dijk drops biggest hint yet he’s leaving Liverpool – ‘It’s been an incredible journey’

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has dropped the biggest hint yet that he will leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season – and the Merseyside giants have already picked his successor in the centre of defence.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool in a £75m deal from Southampton in January 2018 and is now in his 10th season with the club. In that time, he has made 380 appearances and helped the Reds collect eight major honours in what has proved one of the most successful eras in the club’s rich history.

And while now, at the age of 35, still performing to high standards, both the player and the club find themselves at an imminent crossroads, with the Dutchman’s contract due to expire at the end of the current season.

Currently their best-paid player following the exit of Mohamed Salah over the summer, there is a sense at Anfield that the time may be right to move on – and his exit could well coincide with the departure of his long-time partner in crime, goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Van Dijk has also been linked with moves overseas, with Galatasaray and AC Milan among those linked in recent weeks; clearly a major decision is on the horizon one way or the other.

But now, in an emotional interview with Sky Sports due to air before Sunday’s mouthwatering clash with Manchester City, the player has hinted for the first time that the end could be nigh.

Asked if he was an emotional guy, Van Dijk told Sky Sports: “You’ll see it in the future. Before you know it, it’s gone!

“Eventually, when I have to walk out of the club, it will be a very emotional day. It’s been an incredible journey.”

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk confirms ‘massive’ retirement decision in bad news for Liverpool

I want to leave a legacy behind, says Van Dijk

Admitting he takes great pride in his role as a captain, he added: “[This is a] shirt that so many millions around the world love to wear, and they support you through thick and thin.

“You have to understand what it then means to turn up each and every three, four days and to give everything you’ve got.

“But it’s a process; it’s something that’s exciting, and I feel very privileged to be able to be in the position to do so.

“It’s just embracing it. It’s not always easy, but life is not always easy.”

Reflecting on the legacy he wants to leave behind and the values he enforces on his teammates, Van Dijk added: “The bare minimum is hard work, never give up and be a good human being.

“It’s not a lot, but it’s not always easy, because emotionally everyone is different; you deal with things differently.

“When you win, you lose, you’re not playing; you are playing, you score, you make a mistake, it’s all about how you deal with certain things.

“Then you play every three or four days, and you have to turn up regardless, because when that first whistle goes until the final whistle, you have to give everything for that badge.

“And it’s a privilege; it’s such a good thing. Also, before you know it, it’s gone. So you just have to go for it.”

Liverpool successor already in place

While Liverpool are exploring a potential deal to bring Jarell Quansah back to Anfield and already have an option to re-sign the defender from Bayer Leverkusen next summer, the belief within the club is that the Reds already have Van Dijk’s actual replacement in situ.

And in £60m summer signing Jeremy Jacquet, the Reds have found a player who already looks to have what it takes to become a long-term success at Anfield.

With the returning Italian Giovanni Leoni also very much seen as one for the future, Liverpool bosses believe they already have the quality in place to ensure a smooth transition once the day comes for Van Dijk to depart.

Speaking last month, journalist Pete O’Rourke explained: “No decision has been made either way really on Virgil van Dijk’s long-term future.

“But look, Liverpool are planning for life without Van Dijk with the young signings they’ve made over the last couple of seasons.

“They’ve signed Jeremy Jacquet, who is coming into the side now; they’ve got Leoni as well, so they’re trying to build for the future with players who can develop at Liverpool.

“As long as Van Dijk is still contributing, he’s such a vital part of the team, and he’s still the club captain as well, so I’m sure they won’t be rushing him out the door.

“But there are plans in place for life without him on the side, and these young players are going to have to step up.”

One man Emile Heskey has revealed he would love the Reds to sign is Marc Guehi, and in an exclusive interview, he is urging the Reds to launch a double raid on Man City for a £131m-rated pair in a move which Andoni Iraola would ‘love’.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, recently took his place in our top 10 list of all-time Liverpool signings of the Premier League era.