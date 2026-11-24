Roberto De Zerbi could look to sign Joao Felix at Tottenham

Tottenham are believed to be considering the signing of a former Chelsea striker in response to mounting issues in their attack ahead of January.

Spurs are building under Roberto De Zerbi, having won four of their last five games. Having been floating around the relegation places after a few games, they’ve now lifted themselves to 10th.

The recent upturn has not been without problems for Tottenham, though. They are currently without a number of attacking assets due to injuries.

Sidelined are: Xavi Simons, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Mykhailo Mudryk and Savio.

Roberto De Zerbi is running out of options, and is looking to the transfer market to rectify that.

Per 4-4-2, Spurs are monitoring the situation of Joao Felix, and are considering a potential approach for the Al-Nassr forward.

If they are to go after the Portuguese, they will have competition from Napoli, Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Felix has played for the latter pair in the past, and his previous spell at Stamford Bridge was not particularly successful, struggling to prove he was worthy of a starting spot before he was loaned out to AC Milan.

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Tottenham have a thriving attacker in their midst

Amid the injury problems at Tottenham, though, the north London club appear to have unearthed a gem.

Luca Williams-Barnett started his first Premier League game on Saturday, scoring inside 15 minutes before he added an assist in the second half.

He’s been in line for a lot of praise, including from his manager, De Zerbi.

The boss said: “Luca Barnett is a special player. I’m not surprised, because his talent is bigger than you think.

“He played very well. I think he’s lucky, because he’s playing in a top club with top team-mates.

“Because yesterday evening, when I gave the first eleven, when I said the first eleven to the players, I said, remember the first game, the debut of you, and help the kid tomorrow, because he’s one of us, and if he plays well, we have more chances to win the game.

“He’s very young, but at the same time he’s a mature guy.

“He understands the right behaviour to keep on the dressing room, and he’s older than his age.”

That suggests he’s very much in line for more minutes, and it’s been revealed that the 18-year-old has agreed to sign a new deal in north London.

Adding another attacker to the mix, though perhaps ensuring there is cover during an injury crisis, could stem the progress of the teen once those sidelined are back.