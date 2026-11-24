Roberto De Zerbi could allow a third Tottenham player to head to the same side

With a Tottenham star not firmly in the plans of Roberto De Zerbi, it’s believed a Serie A giant can take advantage and land a third player from the club.

De Zerbi is beginning to get Spurs to sing from the same hymn sheet. The Italian boss oversaw three consecutive victories in October, winning Premier League manager of the month.

Tottenham also beat Ipswich on Saturday to move to 10th in the table.

The boss has made some important decisions, such as the experienced Andy Robertson playing more football than fellow left-back Destiny Udogie.

Per Italian outlet Tuttosport, Udogie has ‘never clicked’ with De Zerbi and could be in line to exit.

It’s stated Tottenham are open to a loan with an option to buy, which is a welcome option for Juventus.

They already have Guglielmo Vicario and Pape Matar Sarr on loan from Spurs, and the report suggests another ‘advantageous deal’ will be worked on using the relationship between the two sides.

READ MORE: Tottenham target £71m striker beast as second goalscorer shortlisted

Destiny Udogie unhappy at Tottenham decision

Udogie signalled his displeasure at not being picked for Tottenham’s Premier League game against Leeds on November 7 by taking to social media to state it was not through injury that he hadn’t been selected.

He did, though, play 79 minutes in the following victory over Ipswich.

In any case, insider John Wenham feels the left-back is likely to be pushed out the door if he can’t string together a consistent run without injury.

He said: “Udogie uploaded to Snapchat that he wasn’t injured, which is interesting to me. That tells me that De Zerbi had to leave someone out and chose him.

“Unfortunately, Udogie has had it for the last few months where he plays well in one game, but then isn’t available for the next few games. It’s just madness. He came into the team against Man United, now it’s four games on and he hasn’t played again, it’s so frustrating.

“I think Tottenham will be seeking a move for him if he can’t stay fit. He has a lot of talent, but he can’t stay fit.

“This wonderful left-back with all the attributes you want for a Premier League full-back, but his body and fitness just doesn’t help.”

Reports elsewhere in Italy have also suggested a loan could be possible, with Juventus also named in those.