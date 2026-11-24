Jude Bellingham is on course to put pen to paper on a lucrative new Real Madrid contract before the end of the year, dealing a decisive blow to a number of Premier League giants, including champions Arsenal, who continue to monitor his situation, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We exclusively revealed last month that negotiations between the England superstar and the Bernabeu hierarchy were advancing smoothly, and sources have now confirmed that an agreement is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks prior to the turn of the year.

As we previously disclosed, the 23-year-old is in line for a substantial pay rise of around 50 per cent – a significant uplift that will elevate his earnings onto par with fellow Galactico Vinicius Junior and place him just shy of top earner Kylian Mbappe.

In addition to his hefty basic wage increase, we understand that Bellingham’s new agreement will also feature a lucrative Ballon d’Or clause, entitling the midfielder to a substantial financial bonus should he follow in the footsteps of England captain Harry Kane – who ended the nation’s 25-year wait for the trophy in October – by capturing football’s biggest individual prize.

Bellingham’s existing contract in the Spanish capital runs until 2029, having originally signed a six-year deal upon arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the club’s senior hierarchy are determined to reward his talismanic influence by extending his commitment well into the next decade, effectively locking down his peak years at the Bernabeu.

That influence was highlighted once again on Saturday when Bellingham marked his 100th La Liga appearance with a crucial 66th-minute equaliser in a 2-1 comeback victory over Celta Vigo – a result that lifted Jose Mourinho’s side level on points with Barcelona at the top of the table. Taking his tally to five goals and four assists in 13 league outings this season, the midfielder continues to be the driving force behind Madrid’s domestic and European ambitions.

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Arsenal receive decisive Jude Bellingham transfer blow

We can confirm that Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool have all been keeping close tabs on Bellingham’s contractual situation in the last 12-months, ready to pounce should any unexpected complications arise during talks.

Each of those English clubs has made discreet checks to stay informed on his position, viewing the Stourbridge-born star as the ultimate statement signing capable of transforming their midfield for the next decade.

However, those English suitors have been firmly informed that, as it stands, there is no desire from the player’s camp to consider a return to his homeland at this stage of his career.

We understand that Bellingham does harbour an ambition to play in the Premier League at some point in the future, having moved straight to Germany from Championship side Birmingham City as a teenager without ever featuring in the English top flight.

Yet with the midfielder thriving at the heart of Madrid’s project under Mourinho, deeply settled in Spain, and poised to become one of world football’s highest-paid players, any potential switch to England will not be happening anytime soon leaving Premier League clubs forced to look elsewhere as they plan for 2027 and beyond.

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