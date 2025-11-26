West Ham United are leading the race to sign Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David in January, TEAMtalk understands, as sources reveal his price tag amid rival interest from Wolves and Leeds United.

When the 24-year-old scored USG’s winner against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night, he did more than secure Union Saint-Gilloise’s first Champions League points in a month. He sent a loud reminder to half of England that he is a ready-made Premier League striker.

At 6ft4in, the Canadian forward is impossible to miss, yet somehow he has flown under the radar. Released by Toronto FC’s academy as a teenager, David rebuilt his career in Estonia with Nomme Kalju, then exploded in Belgium.

24 goals in his debut season with USG last term helped them end a 90-year title drought; eight more this campaign have kept the goals flowing despite fewer starts. Teammates call him “the monster”. Scouts simply call him “value.”

West Ham top the queue. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have already made contact, ready to reinvest any fee generated from the January exit of Niclas Fullkrug into a younger, hungrier target man.

David’s hold-up play and aerial dominance would give Jarrod Bowen and his teammates a genuine focal point for the first time this season.

However, Wolves and Leeds are also tracking the eight-time capped Canada star, with a January transfer battle set to ensue.

READ MORE ➡️ West Ham seriously considering shock striker signing that could backfire

West Ham face competition for Canadian int’l

Wolves are watching David’s situation closely, needing physicality to complement Hwang Hee-chan, while Leeds see him as an option if other targets fail.

We have already revealed that Real Madrid star Gonzalo Garcia is also on the shortlist for the Whites.

The Premier League trio all know USG will listen to offers around €20m (£17.5m / $23.1m) for David – a fee that looks laughably low for a proven talisman with four years left on his contract.

Eligible for Canada since birth, David switched his international allegiance from Nigeria earlier this year and is now viewed by Canada boss Jesse Marsch as the long-term partner – or successor – to Jonathan David ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

One Champions League night in Istanbul has turned quiet admiration into concrete January interest.

For a striker who once feared his career was over at 19, the Premier League is no longer a dream. It’s the next logical step – and it could happen as soon as the window opens.

Fact file: West Ham striker target Promise David

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Ontario, Canada to Nigerian parents, Promise David is not related to international teammate Jonathan David – but plays in the same position.

Promise David has endured an interesting career path so far, playing in Croatia, Malta and Estonia before joining his current club, Belgian side Union SG, in 2024.

He scored 24 goals from 41 games in his first season with Union SG, winning the Belgian Pro League.

It led to his senior international debut in 2025 – he committed to Canada over Nigeria to give something back for developing him – and he has gone on to open his account in the Champions League as well.

Standing at 1.95m tall, David is strong at winning duels and excels at bringing the ball up the pitch and, where possible, into the box. So far this season, he ranks in the 98th percentile of Belgian Pro League forwards for carries into the penalty area per 90 minutes.

DON’T MISS 🤔 West Ham insider emphatically responds to shock Nuno Espirito Santo sack claims