West Ham have picked up a crucial seven points in their last three games, but that hasn’t stopped a wild rumour about Nuno Espirito Santo potentially being sacked from emerging.

Nuno, who replaced Graham Potter at the London Stadium in September, has had a positive impact on the Hammers, who are now outside the relegation zone.

The former Nottingham Forest and Wolves boss can’t rest yet, with 18th-placed Leeds United only behind West Ham on goal difference, but the early signs are good.

However, a well-known X account, which is said to be run by ‘a team of five elite reporters’ has claimed that all is not well behind the scenes.

“Nuno Santo job not safe,” the account told its near 700,000 following. “Hearing certain West Ham officials not happy. Keep an eye on this.”

The said account is known for having what could be described as a liberal relationship with the truth, and others on X were quick to shoot down the rumours.

“7 points out of 9. Behave,” responded one person. “We’ve scored 8 in 3 and unbeaten in 3, stop spreading lies,” said another.

And now, a report claims that a West Ham ‘spokesman’ has responded to the claims…

West Ham respond to Nuno sack rumours

According to Hammers News, those behind the scenes at West Ham have been left baffled by the claims that Nuno is under pressure.

They suggest that the opposite is true – they are happy with the Portuguese’s impact so far and will continue to back him fully.

“Absolute rubbish,” West Ham’s top ‘spokesman’ reportedly told Hammers News.

“It is laughable in the extreme and you wonder where they come up with this garbage.”

This certainty tallies with what we are hearing from our own sources.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that West Ham are set to back Nuno in the January transfer window, with the addition of a new striker thought to be a top priority.

The club are also ready to sell players that aren’t part of Nuno’s plans. TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed that Andy Irving, James Ward-Prowse, Guido Rodriguez and Niclas Fullkrug will all be made available in January, for example.

West Ham wouldn’t take these steps if they weren’t confident in Nuno, so you can ignore the rumours of Nuno potentially losing his job.

His full focus is on preparing his team for some tough upcoming matches, with West Ham set to face Liverpool (H), Manchester United (A) and Brighton (A) next.

