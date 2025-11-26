A reliable Liverpool source has revealed to TEAMtalk the club’s stance on sacking Arne Slot, as the Reds continue to fall down the Premier League table, and we understand a shock candidate to replace him has been identified.

The 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield over the weekend, leaving them 12th in the Premier League table, has led to serious frustration.

A loss to PSV Eindhoven at Anfield in the Champions League tonight would compound the pressure.

A senior Liverpool source has given a candid assessment of the growing noise around Slot’s position, telling me: “[Is he in danger?] Yeah and no – he’s under pressure, but it’s not as black and white as some say.”

Anfield’s hierarchy remains measured, amid the noise. “We’re going through a hard time,” the source admitted. “The death of Jota has, of course, had a serious impact inside the club, and everyone knew there would be a downturn at some point after Jurgen. We’re entering a new cycle – new head coach, new staff, younger squad profile. That was always part of the plan.”

Slot’s credit in the bank from the blistering start to the season and winning the title last year still counts. “He can’t keep losing, that’s obvious,” the source stressed. “Three or four more bad results and the conversation changes completely. But there is more leeway than people outside think.

“We don’t sack managers easily at Liverpool. The owners hate knee-jerk decisions and FSG still see this as year zero of a multi-year project.”

Slot is on notice – NOT on the brink; replacement candidate revealed

Behind the scenes, the data remains supportive: Liverpool are still realistic challengers for top four in expected goals and expected points in the Premier League, despite the recent collapse in actual results.

The source pointed to the winter run in and the fact the players are still fully bought inro the managers vision.

The bottom line? Slot is on notice, but not on the brink. He has a young squad and is trying to integrate new players and begin a new cycle at the club.

There is no doubt that Liverpool are miles off where they should be and many ripped them for title contention; however, that is miles away from where they should be.

TEAMtalk understands that former Tottenham and Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou is someone the Liverpool board admire massively and he would be seen as someone who would suit the club, despite his very clear struggles at Nottingham Forest. However, he was never seen as a good fit at the City Ground and his dismissal from the role has not dampened Liverpool admiration in him.

However, there is a long way to go before the Aussie is the man in charge at Anfield, with Slot retaining backing for now.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed Liverpool have next to no chance of persuading Bayern Munich to sell target Michael Olise any time soon, and are looking at alternative winger targets.

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo is high on their radar, but the competition for his signature will be fierce, given his release clause.

In other news, TEAMtalk contributor Rudy Galetti has revealed that Liverpool have enquired about a potential move for AS Roma right-back Zeki Celik.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea have also made checks on his situation, ahead of a potential January move.

