West Ham considering double Chelsea deal to kickstart Graham Potter era

West Ham United are keen on Chelsea duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ben Chilwell as they look to improve the squad available to new boss Graham Potter, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

West Ham are getting ready to attack the January window after hiring Potter as their new manager and are weighing up moves for a number of players. Struggling Chelsea man Dewsbury-Hall is one player West Ham are considering an approach for, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The midfielder is available this month as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca does not plan to use him, despite the fact he only joined the Blues six months ago. Sources state the Hammers are one of three clubs who like the 26-year-old and could soon enter talks.

The move is one that interests Dewsbury-Hall as he is keen to remain in the Premier League and would not be forced to uproot his life if he remained at a London-based club. West Ham’s training ground is based just one hour away from the Cobham facilitates of his current side.

Conversations have been ongoing between West Ham’s recruitment team and Potter over targets as he looks to build a side capable of undertaking his vision and style of play. A new central midfielder who is good on the ball and can help the team in possession is one such target.

Dewsbury-Hall is exactly the kind of player that Potter would like to bring in but he is not alone on the list of options and asking price will be key in a month that is financially difficult for a host of sides. West Ham, like many others, are aiming to do deals that will not restrict them in the summer market.

Chilwell joins Dewsbury-Hall on West Ham radar

West Ham also want to strengthen the left-back position and have long held interest in Dewsbury-Hall’s Chelsea team-mate Chilwell.

Although, West Ham know he is on big wages and there may have to be some movement from the player for a deal to become possible.

The Hammers will begin to move in the coming weeks to back Potter. They are eyeing a striker too and are one of the clubs very keen and informed on Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is another player West Ham have asked to be kept informed on but the belief is he will leave England this month with AC Milan pushing to secure a deal.