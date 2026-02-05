Wolves ‘delighted’ as immediate double exit fully agreed – ‘this is not a fire-sale’

Wolves are quietly delighted with the late-window business that has seen both Jhon Arias and Emmanuel Agbadou depart Molineux, who both arrived in the Midlands in the last 12-months.

The pair were signed in 2025 with an eye on adding depth and experience, but neither ever truly forced their way into the long‑term plans.

And now, within 12 months, Wolves have turned a tidy profit on two players who were edging further from the first-team picture.

Agbadou, 28, joined from Reims in January 2025 for just over £16m, but his time in old gold never really got going. After only two Premier League starts, the Ivorian defender has now sealed a move to Turkish giants Besiktas for around £17.5m.

Arias, also 28, arrived from Fluminense last summer for £15m and was given more opportunities – starting 14 league games – but managed just one goal and no assists.

With competition for wide positions increasing, Wolves have accepted a £21m offer from Palmeiras, sending the Colombian back to Brazil.

Despite the timing of the deals, Wolves’ hierarchy are adamant the exits have nothing to do with the club’s precarious league position or outside speculation about a looming fire-sale.

A club source told TEAMtalk: “This is not a fire-sale, but both deals are good value. Both players were not in the manager’s plans, relegation or not, and they wanted to leave – to make money on both is good for the club.”

Wolves believe the business reflects a more streamlined recruitment strategy: move players on early if they don’t fit, reinvest smartly, and avoid stockpiling squad options who aren’t contributing.

With two sizeable fees banked and wages freed up, the club now heads into the summer window with more flexibility – and a sense that, for once, the balance sheet is working firmly in their favour.

