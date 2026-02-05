Chelsea ready to unleash spectacular dual playmaking threat as £100m summer swoop in the works

Chelsea are among the frontrunners in the race to sign Aston Villa’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer, with sources indicating the Blues hold particularly strong interest in the England international.

The 23-year-old has been in sensational form for Unai Emery’s side during the campaign, contributing seven goals and five assists in 24 Premier League appearances so far.

His dynamic performances, blending creativity, goal threat, and versatility across attacking roles have elevated him to one of the most coveted young talents in Europe.

Chelsea view Rogers as one of the continent’s brightest prospects, with club insiders believing he has the potential to develop into one of the world’s elite midfielders.

A key factor in Chelsea’s admiration is Rogers’ ability to complement rather than threaten Cole Palmer’s central role at Stamford Bridge. Indeed, sources suggest Liam Rosenior could pair them together in a potent partnership, leveraging their shared Manchester roots and on-pitch chemistry from their youth days.

This fit makes Rogers an attractive option for Chelsea’s project, offering added depth and flair without disrupting the established hierarchy.

However, Chelsea face stiff competition. Manchester United, Manchester City (where Rogers began his career) and Arsenal have all been closely monitoring the player’s progress, with multiple sources highlighting their keen interest ahead of the summer window.

Rogers’ stock has soared, with valuations now exceeding £80million (€92m / $108m) and some speculation reaching £100 million-plus (€115m / $135m), bolstered by his long-term contract at Villa until 2031.

Aston Villa remain determined to retain their star asset, who has become integral to their push for Champions League qualification. Despite previous links and occasional financial pressures, the club see Rogers as central to their ambitions under Emery.

With the transfer market closed but work for summer heating up and Rogers’ World Cup prospects looming, the summer could prove pivotal.

Chelsea’s pursuit also signals bold intent to bolster their attack, but securing the deal will require navigating fierce rivalry and a hefty price tag.

