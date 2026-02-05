Leeds United’s relationship with co‑owners Red Bull could open the door to the dream transfer of Europe’s most productive creators, while the Whites are also being linked with €30m-rated Borussia Dortmund star.

TEAMtalk understands that Armenia captain Eduard Spertsyan, long admired by recruitment figures at Elland Road, is emerging as a genuine target for the summer window. His output this season has been exceptional: 13 assists for Krasnodar, placing him among Europe’s top providers and reinforcing his status as one of the continent’s most inventive attacking midfielders.

Despite his desire to leave Russia and test himself in a major European league, Leeds – like all English clubs – face a significant obstacle.

Current UK sanctions make it impossible to conduct transfer business with Russian clubs. The issue was highlighted in the case involving West Ham and CSKA Moscow over the Nikola Vlasic deal, where the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in 2025 that paying the outstanding fee was “objectively impossible” under UK law. That ruling remains in effect until sanctions are lifted, something that will only happen once the conflict in Ukraine ends.

While English clubs are effectively locked out, the rest of Europe is not. Teams in France, Portugal and Turkey have all completed transfers with Russian sides in the past year. Leeds are fully aware of this imbalance, and sources indicate that Spertsyan’s profile – age, creativity, leadership and consistency – fits the club’s long‑term recruitment strategy.

Those close to the player confirm he is ready to leave Russia this summer, with the Premier League a major attraction. But interest is widespread across Europe, and Leeds know they must be inventive if they want to remain in contention.

This is where Red Bull’s multi‑club network becomes crucial. We understand that Red Bull could act as the mechanism to facilitate a Spertsyan move, using one of their other clubs to complete the initial transfer from Krasnodar. The player could then move to Leeds at a later stage, once legally permissible.

The model is proven: in January, Red Bull Bragantino directly negotiated with Zenit St Petersburg, selling Colombian attacker Jhon Duran – a former Leeds target – to the Russian giants.

Leeds see Spertsyan as primary summer target – Sources

Leeds’ interest in Spertsyan is described by sources as “genuine”, though the club is fully aware of the legal and political complexities.

The presence of Red Bull in the ownership structure gives Leeds a potential workaround that most other English clubs simply don’t possess.

For Spertsyan, who has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road over the last 12 months, the appeal is obvious: a pathway to the Premier League, a club with ambition, and a project where he would be a central figure. For Leeds, it represents a rare opportunity to secure a top‑tier creator at the peak of his powers.

Spertsyan is expected to push for a move once the Russian season concludes, and discussions across Europe are already underway.

Leeds remain firmly in the conversation, but their hopes may hinge on whether Red Bull choose to activate their multi‑club leverage. If they do, Leeds could find themselves in position for one of Europe’s most productive playmakers, even in a market where English clubs are otherwise locked out.

Leeds ready to dump major summer signing; Borussia Dortmund star wanted

Meanwhile, Leeds United are prioritising a new goalkeeper as a major target for the summer transfer window, with sources indicating the club views the position as critical for long-term stability in the Premier League and with £13.9m signing Lucas Perri facing a battle to salvage his Elland Road career, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are competing with the Whites for Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson, according to a report.

According to Bild, Arsenal are among the clubs that want to sign Svensson from Dortmund in the summer of 2026. The German publication has claimed that Leeds ‘in particular’ are keen on the 23-year-old, who is the subject of interest from Inter Milan as well.

Svensson is a left-back by trade, but the Sweden international is also able to operate as a central midfielder and has been playing as a left-winger this season.

However, if the Whites are to prise Svensson away from the Westfalenstadion, he will come with quite the price, if the reports are accurate.

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk why reports suggesting Illan Meslier is on the brink of a move to Besiktas should be treated with a pinch of salt.

The Frenchman is a bit-part figure at Elland Road these days and, ahead of becoming a free agent this summer, is open to securing a new club.

However, there remains a number of sizeable hurdles to cross before a move to Istanbul can be confirmed.

Finally, Leeds United are understood to have beaten the transfer deadline to bring in a Manchester United youth prospect in a move which could ultimately save 49ers Enterprises millions, while the Red Devils have confirmed the departures of four other young stars who have all been sent out on loan.

