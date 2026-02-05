How have Rashford, Antony, Hojlund and company been faring away from Man Utd?

Manchester United continued their clear-out in the summer transfer window, but how have their former players been faring for their new clubs?

Under their current regime, United have been working hard to trim the wage bill and rid themselves of unwanted players. It became particularly important this summer when they decided to splash out on the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to form a completely new attack, along with the addition of Senne Lammens as a new goalkeeper.

In turn, several players reached the end of the road for their own United careers, either being released, sold or loaned out.

How have they been getting on since? Only counting those who made at least 10 appearances for United, we take a look at their recent fortunes.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen was released at the end of his contract after three years of service to United, eventually being picked up by Wolfsburg in September.

The attacking midfielder has become more of a regular starter again in Germany. He recorded the first of four assists in the Bundesliga so far in October against Hamburg and then his only goal in January against St. Pauli.

But Wolfsburg find themselves just one point above the Bundesliga relegation play-off place, so there is some hard work ahead.

Victor Lindelof

Lindelof spent eight years as a United player before being released, though he has managed to continue in the Premier League after joining Aston Villa.

It took until December for the defender to start a league game for the first time for Villa, but it kickstarted a run of six consecutive top-flight appearances lasting the full 90 minutes each time.

Lindelof has been back on the bench more recently after Pau Torres’ return from injury, but earned plenty of respect for his performances when standing in.

Alejandro Garnacho

In a saga that went close to the deadline, United sold Garnacho to Chelsea for a fee in the region of £40m after his 144 appearances for the club.

Eager to prove a point, Garnacho struggled to at first, failing to score or assist in his first six appearances for his new club.

But he has become Chelsea’s most common starter on the left wing and has upped his output, scoring braces against Cardiff City and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup so he’s now averaging a goal contribution once every three games across all competitions.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Antony

Antony’s loan spell with Real Betis over the second half of last season was especially successful, so the winger was delighted to make the move permanent.

His basic stats show a similar performance level over the first half of this season to his loan spell, having added 25 appearances and nine goals to his 26 appearances and nine goals from last season.

The winger hasn’t scored in LaLiga in any of his past seven appearances, but did score in four of Betis’ Europa League league phase matches.

Toby Collyer

Collyer was sent on his first loan spell away from United in the summer, but he was only with West Brom for a few months before being placed at Hull City instead.

During his time at The Hawthorns, Collyer only started three Championship matches, and had to go off 11 minutes into the last of those due to a calf injury. In total, he played 12 times for West Brom and made one assist.

Due to his injury, the 22-year-old midfielder is still awaiting his Hull debut.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford secured his dream loan move to Barcelona in the summer after finishing last season out on loan at Aston Villa and regaining his mojo.

They say be careful what you wish for, but the United academy graduate is thoroughly enjoying himself at Barcelona, where he has 10 goals and 13 assists from 33 games.

Usually playing on the left wing, Rashford has started 12 LaLiga games and come on in another eight, and has been happy with Hansi Flick’s management, leading to talk of a permanent move (even if that may be on different terms to the option to buy in his contract).

There has been no contact over a return to United and the chances of him playing for his boyhood club again are slim.

READ MORE: Man Utd zero in on stunning winger signing as Marcus Rashford told there’s no way back

Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund fell victim to United’s decision to reinforce their attack with Benjamin Sesko and secured a return to Serie A by signing for Napoli on loan.

The Danish striker has already reached double figures of goals for Napoli, with 10 to his name from 29 games so far – although he is yet to score in Serie A in 2026.

His stats are skewed somewhat by the fact he has scored braces against Sporting CP, Juventus and Cremonese – meaning he has drawn a blank in a fair few other games – but Napoli still seem happy to proceed with a permanent transfer, which they will be obliged to if they qualify for the Champions League (they are currently on course to by sitting third in Serie A).

Jadon Sancho

After Chelsea paid a penalty fee to back out of a permanent deal for Sancho, the winger waited until deadline day to escape to Aston Villa on loan.

Sancho is yet to score in the Premier League for Villa, with all four of his starts for them in the top flight coming this side of Christmas as he works his way into contention.

A couple of weeks ago, Sancho opened his Villa account in the Europa League with a goal against Fenerbahce, after which he praised Unai Emery for backing and believing in him – but there have been reports that he’s already eyeing a return to Germany for his next move.

Andre Onana

Onana’s exit was delayed until after the English window had closed, but the maligned goalkeeper was able to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan in September, a couple of weeks after the signing of Senne Lammens.

Onana has conceded 22 goals from 16 games in the Turkish Super Lig so far, otherwise keeping three clean sheets.

After winning over his new fans, Onana could be eyeing a permanent move to Trabzonspor in the summer, but negotiations will have to start from scratch since they don’t have an option to buy.

READ NEXT: Man Utd can sign one of these four Carrick-esque players to fix midfield far beyond his reign