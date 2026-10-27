Chelsea to agree electric attacker’s exit to PSG in January on three conditions

Chelsea are willing to let Estevao Willian join PSG in January, though only if three conditions are met, according to reports.

TEAMtalk brought news a few days ago of Estevao growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of opportunities this season.

The 14-cap Brazil international hasn’t started a single Premier League match this term. Furthermore, most of his substitute appearances have comprised less than 10 minutes.

Summing up Estevao’s dismal situation, last time out when Joao Pedro missed out versus Spurs, Xabi Alonso moved Morgan Rogers up front and drafted in Geovany Quenda, not Estevao.

Over at PSG, meanwhile, there’s a somewhat urgent need to sign a new winger in January.

PSG are going for three Champions League titles in a row, but have just lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a season-ending ACL injury.

According to French outlet But! Football Club, PSG now plan to sign a new wide man mid-season.

Six players were listed as being targets in Paris, but the one who is most relevant to Chelsea fans is Estevao.

Additional reporting from Football Ecology claimed Chelsea ‘would let Estêvão Willian join PSG on loan in the winter window, with conditions attached.’

The conditions Chelsea will demand on before signing off on a six-month loan are threefold.

Chelsea set conditions for PSG to loan Estevao

Firstly, they want any loan to be a straight loan, with no option or obligation to buy attached.

That tallies with TEAMtalk’s reporting on the situation, with sources informing us Chelsea still believe Estevao has a bright future at Stamford Bridge, even if opportunities are in short supply in a season in which there’s no European football and fewer fixtures.

Secondly, Chelsea will reportedly demand PSG cover 100 percent of the winger’s wages.

Thirdly, Chelsea will insist on some form of guarantee over playing time.

A loan would make little sense for Chelsea if Estevao goes from warming the bench in west London to warming a different bench in Paris.

While Kvaratskhelia is out for the season and Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye are at Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively, Luis Enrique’s side still possess a handful of options.

The Spaniard can still call upon Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Maghnes Akliouche, Mika Godts and Ferran Torres, though the latter is primarily a striker these days.

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