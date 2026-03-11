Arsenal are planning a raid on West Ham United to bring Mateus Fernandes to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but there is interest in the Portuguese star from Manchester United and Liverpool, too.

The Gunners have one of the best midfield departments in the Premier League, with manager Mikel Arteta having a lot of options. Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze are the players for Arteta in the middle of the park.

However, it seems that Arsenal remain keen on adding to their squad and have identified Mateus Fernandes as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal ‘view Fernandes as an ideal piece for their rotation’.

Fernandes joined West Ham from Southampton in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2030.

The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder has scored three goals and given three assists in 28 appearances for the Hammers this season.

While Fernandes joined West Ham only last summer, there is a very good chance that he could leave, if the London club get relegated to the Championship.

According to Sports Boom, West Ham want €65m–€75m (£65m, $87m) for Fernandes.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Man City also want Mateus Fernandes

Arsenal, though, are not the only club that have taken a shine to Fernandes.

Sports Boom has claimed interest in the West Ham youngster from Man Utd, with Manchester City also monitoring the Portuguese gem.

Man City are said to be ‘closely tracking the player’s physical development’, while Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are keeping tabs on him, too.

Earlier this month, Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch revealed Liverpool’s interest in Fernandes.

Lynch said on Anfield Index: “He looks a good player, and they’re in a bit of trouble at the moment.

“He’s only 21 and he just looks a real talent, and suited to the Premier League as it is now as well.

“I don’t doubt he’s someone they’re kind of keeping an eye on and it’s all about what needs come up for Liverpool, do they need in that position, and does someone leave that opens up an opportunity?

“But if they do, they do watch these things and we’ve seen with the [Xherdan] Shaqiri deal, the Georginio Wijnaldum deal that they will look to these clubs that go down, and if they’ve got players they like they will go for them.”

