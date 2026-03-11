Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero finds himself at the centre of intense speculation as the summer transfer window approaches, with multiple top European clubs circling the Argentina international and amid a growing belief from TEAMtalk sources that Spurs are increasingly open to letting the Argentina star depart ahead of a major summer rebuild.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner, who penned a new long-term deal only last summer following Tottenham‘s Europa League triumph, is now facing a potential exit amid the club’s turbulent season. Sources have previously indicated Spurs are open to cashing in on their talismanic defender for upwards of £60 million (€70m, $80m), even if they avoid relegation from the Premier League, as part of a broader squad overhaul.

This comes despite his contract running until 2029, underscoring the growing unrest in north London among not just Romero, but a plethora of highly-paid but largely underperforming stars.

Per our sources, Atletico Madrid are still considered the most persistent suitors.

Their manager, Diego Simeone, a compatriot who has long admired Romero’s tenacity and leadership, reignited interest after the defender’s public frustrations with Tottenham’s recruitment and squad depth. Atletico previously pursued him last summer, and, we understand, remains extremely keen, viewing him as an ideal fit for their aggressive defensive setup employed by Simeone.

The capital club will have witnessed Romero’s leadership qualities at first hand on Tuesday night as Atleti eased to a 5-2 triumph in the first leg of the two sides’ last-16 Champions League tie.

However, they are far from alone, and there are three other sides also hovering and having made fresh enquiries with his representatives in recent days…

Romero transfer competition heats up

To that end, we understand both Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been strongly linked by those close to the player.

Barcelona appreciate Romero’s aggressive style, which could complement their high defensive line under Hansi Flick, while Real Madrid see him as a priority reinforcement for their backline.

Both La Liga giants offer the regular Champions League football Romero craves, amid his desire for a club consistently competing at the highest level. Both have made fresh enquiries in recent weeks.

Recent developments suggest additional interest, including from Inter Milan, who have made initial checks. However, the focus remains heavily on Spanish sides, with Atletico appearing particularly proactive.

Romero’s combative performances and leadership have made him one of Europe’s elite centre-backs, but Tottenham’s struggles have shifted the narrative. A summer departure now seems even more likely, potentially marking the end of a significant chapter at Spurs.

Romero himself has previously admitted that a move to LaLiga tickles his fancy as he looks to make the next step in his career.

Speaking last summer, the 27-year-old revealed: “I would love to play in La Liga, it’s the one I’m missing.

“I’m going to give my best until the last day I’m here (Tottenham). I’m happy. They make me feel like an important player. Whatever the future holds for me, I’m welcome.”

Whether Spurs would let both Romero and Micky van de Ven depart in the same window remains open to some debate, though the Dutch defender is not short of admirers, too.

To that end, he too has been linked as a possible target for Real Madrid this summer.

Another side often cited as having an interest in the jet-heeled Dutchman is Liverpool.

Now, clarification has arrived on Wednesday on those links to Anfield for the £100m-rated Dutchman, while the player has also lifted the lid on how Spurs’ struggles this season have impacted his mental well-being.

Just how long Igor Tudor will be around to manage the pair, though, remains to be seen.

An update on the Croat’s future has also emerged on Wednesday morning – and it now seems a matter of when, not if, the rug is pulled from under him with club bosses meeting again to discuss his future and potentially replacements.

With regards to a long-term successor, Spurs’ number one choice for the role, Mauricio Pochettino, is now in danger of being whisked away to an elite European side after he emerged as the top pick for an ambitious president.

In a further blow, another option for Spurs in the permanent manager’s role has now also made his ambitions to take charge at Manchester United instead.

