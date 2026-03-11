Arsenal OUT of race to sign Newcastle star as stunningly low transfer kitty is revealed

Arsenal will now find it “impossible” to reach Newcastle United’s asking price for Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window, according to reports, as the Gunners target a couple of high-profile free agents.

Mikel Arteta’s side are having a brilliant season on the pitch, despite some criticism of their play, with Arsenal leading the Premier League title race by seven points.

Arsenal are into the League Cup final, which takes place later this month, through to the FA Cup quarter-finals and face Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Wednesday.

And the Gunners are expected to improve their squad for next season with rumours over the last couple of months that Newcastle star Tonali – who has also been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Italian clubs – is a target.

Florian Plettenberg caused a stir on transfer deadline day when he claimed Arsenal were attempting to do a deal for Tonali but The Athletic later revealed the interest was agent-led.

Reports have maintained that Arsenal are interested ahead of the summer – but The Chronicle doubt that the Gunners have a realistic chance of landing the Italian,

They confirm that Arsenal ‘were indeed made aware of Tonali’s uncertain status but chose not to follow up on any suggestions’, while the Newcastle star’s ‘name did not appear on the initial list’ of summer transfer targets at the Emirates Stadium following a recent meeting.

One source told The Chronicle that PSR restrictions mean that Arsenal ‘may have just £40m in the kitty to spend this summer’ with Newcastle demanding over £100m for Tonali.

Arsenal could raise money to supplement their existing budget but the Gunners ‘can be crossed off the list of destinations for the summer, with one source stating a move to the Gunners is deemed “impossible” this summer.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that there is a “strong possibility” that Tonali will be on the move over the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think there is a strong possibility to see Sandro Tonali moving in the summer transfer window.

“But I always say, let’s respect Newcastle, because we saw how tough it is to sign top players from Newcastle. It’s never easy.

“At the same time, I can guarantee there is a possibility to see Tonali leaving in the summer.

“Where to go? With Arsenal, for sure there is appreciation. But in January it was absolutely impossible, not even realistic, not even a negotiation, because Arsenal were never going to try something impossible.

“Newcastle were never letting him leave in January. That story was impossible.”

Arsenal go for two free transfers

The Chronicle‘s claim that Arsenal have a lack of money to spend in the summer ties in with our exclusive news from earlier on Wednesday that the Gunners are preparing offers for two of the most attractive free agents on the market.

Germany internationals Leon Goretzka and Julian Brandt are the two players at the top of their list with the former already confirming he will be leaving Bayern Munich when his contract expires in the summer.

Brandt’s camp have been in contact with a number of Premier League clubs about leaving Borussia Dortmund and now Arsenal are ready to put formal offers on the table for both players.

More Arsenal news: West Ham raid, Romano reveals Nwaneri sale stance

Arsenal are reportedly looking into the possibility of luring Mateus Fernandes away from West Ham in the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their midfield.

It is understood that Arsenal ‘view Fernandes as an ideal piece for their rotation’ but West Ham are looking for between €65m and €75m to allow the Portuguese midfielder to leave.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have no plans to sell Ethan Nwaneri, who is on loan at Marseille, in the summer transfer window.

Romano wrote: “So, Arsenal are waiting for him to complete the season at Olympique Marseille for this final 10, 11 games and then come back to the club, come back to Arsenal. They believe in Nwaneri 100%.”